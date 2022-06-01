Tata Motors registered total sales of 76,210 units in May 2022, grows by 186% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for May 2022 stood at 76,210 vehicles, compared to 26,661 units during May 2021.

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for May 2022 stood at 76,210 vehicles, compared to 26,661 units during May 2021.

Domestic Sales Performance:

CategoryMay 2022 May 2021% change
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales74,75524,552204%

Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:

CategoryMay 2022 May 2021% change
(Y-o-Y)
M&HCV8,4092,583226%
I&LCV4,474964364%
Passenger Carriers3,632691426%
SCV cargo and pickup14,8995,133190%
Total CV Domestic31,4149,371235%
CV Exports1,4042,030-31%
Total CV32,81811,401188%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in May 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,056 units, compared to 3,241 units in May 2021.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in May 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,810 units compared to 4,276 units in May 2021.

Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:

CategoryMay 2022 May 2021% change
(Y-o-Y)
PV ICE39,88714,705171%
PV EV3,454476626%
Total PV Domestic43,34115,181185%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here