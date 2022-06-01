Tata Motors registered total sales of 76,210 units in May 2022, grows by 186% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for May 2022 stood at 76,210 vehicles, compared to 26,661 units during May 2021.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category May 2022 May 2021 % change

(Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 74,755 24,552 204%

Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:

Category May 2022 May 2021 % change

(Y-o-Y) M&HCV 8,409 2,583 226% I&LCV 4,474 964 364% Passenger Carriers 3,632 691 426% SCV cargo and pickup 14,899 5,133 190% Total CV Domestic 31,414 9,371 235% CV Exports 1,404 2,030 -31% Total CV 32,818 11,401 188%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in May 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,056 units, compared to 3,241 units in May 2021.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in May 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,810 units compared to 4,276 units in May 2021.

Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:

Category May 2022 May 2021 % change

(Y-o-Y) PV ICE 39,887 14,705 171% PV EV 3,454 476 626% Total PV Domestic 43,341 15,181 185%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors