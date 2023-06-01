Tata Motors registered total sales of 74,973 units in May 2023

Total PV Sales of 45,984 units, +6% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for May 2023 stood at 74,973 vehicles, compared to 76,210 units during May 2022.

Domestic Sales Performance:

CategoryMay 2023 May 2022% change
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales73,44874,755-2%

Commercial Vehicles:

CategoryMay 2023 May 2022Growth
(Y-o-Y)
HCV Trucks8160734311%
ILMCV Trucks34505540-38%
Passenger Carriers387436327%
SCV cargo and pickup12,08614,899-19%
CV Domestic27,57031,414-12%
CV IB1,4191,4041%
Total CV28,98932,818-12%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in May 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,442 units, compared to 12,056 units in May 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in May 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,958 units compared to 12,810 units in May 2022.

Passenger Vehicles:

CategoryMay 2023May 2022Growth
(Y-o-Y)
Total PV Domestic (includes EV)45,87843,3416%
PV IB10651108%
Total PV (includes EV)45,98443,3926%
EV (IB + Domestic)5,8053,50566%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors

