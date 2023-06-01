Tata Motors registered total sales of 74,973 units in May 2023

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for May 2023 stood at 74,973 vehicles, compared to 76,210 units during May 2022.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|May 2023
|May 2022
|% change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|73,448
|74,755
|-2%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|May 2023
|May 2022
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|HCV Trucks
|8160
|7343
|11%
|ILMCV Trucks
|3450
|5540
|-38%
|Passenger Carriers
|3874
|3632
|7%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|12,086
|14,899
|-19%
|CV Domestic
|27,570
|31,414
|-12%
|CV IB
|1,419
|1,404
|1%
|Total CV
|28,989
|32,818
|-12%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in May 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,442 units, compared to 12,056 units in May 2022.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in May 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,958 units compared to 12,810 units in May 2022.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|May 2023
|May 2022
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|45,878
|43,341
|6%
|PV IB
|106
|51
|108%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|45,984
|43,392
|6%
|EV (IB + Domestic)
|5,805
|3,505
|66%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
