Tata Motors registered total sales of 74,973 units in May 2023

Total PV Sales of 45,984 units, +6% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for May 2023 stood at 74,973 vehicles, compared to 76,210 units during May 2022.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category May 2023 May 2022 % change

(Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 73,448 74,755 -2%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category May 2023 May 2022 Growth

(Y-o-Y) HCV Trucks 8160 7343 11% ILMCV Trucks 3450 5540 -38% Passenger Carriers 3874 3632 7% SCV cargo and pickup 12,086 14,899 -19% CV Domestic 27,570 31,414 -12% CV IB 1,419 1,404 1% Total CV 28,989 32,818 -12%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in May 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,442 units, compared to 12,056 units in May 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in May 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 11,958 units compared to 12,810 units in May 2022.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category May 2023 May 2022 Growth

(Y-o-Y) Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 45,878 43,341 6% PV IB 106 51 108% Total PV (includes EV) 45,984 43,392 6% EV (IB + Domestic) 5,805 3,505 66%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors