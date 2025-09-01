Tata Motors registered total sales of 73,178 units in August 2025

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for August 2025 stood at 73,178 units, compared to 71,693 units during August 2024

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category August 2025 August 2024 % Change

(Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 68,482 70,006 -2

Commercial Vehicles:

Category August 2025 August 2024 Growth

(Y-o-Y) HCV Trucks 7,451 7,116 5% ILMCV Trucks 5,711 4,965 15% Passenger Carriers 3,577 3,410 5% SCV cargo and pickup 10,742 10,373 4% CV Domestic 27,481 25,864 6% CV IB 2,382 1,343 77% Total CV 29,863 27,207 10%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in August 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,405 units, compared to 12,008 units in August 2024.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in August 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 14,667 units compared to 12,708 units in August 2024.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category August 2025 August 2024 Growth

(Y-o-Y) Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 41,001 44,142 -7% PV IB 2,314 344 573% Total PV (includes EV) 43,315 44,486 -3% EV (IB + Domestic)* 8,540 5,935 44%

*Recorded highest-ever monthly sales with rising consumer confidence in EVs and accelerating the shift towards green, zero-emission mobility.

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors