Tata Motors registered total sales of 73,178 units in August 2025

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for August 2025 stood at 73,178 units, compared to 71,693 units during August 2024.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category August 2025 August 2024 % Change
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales 68,482 70,006 -2

Commercial Vehicles:

Category August 2025 August 2024 Growth
(Y-o-Y)
HCV Trucks 7,451 7,116 5%
ILMCV Trucks 5,711 4,965 15%
Passenger Carriers 3,577 3,410 5%
SCV cargo and pickup 10,742 10,373 4%
CV Domestic 27,481 25,864 6%
CV IB 2,382 1,343 77%
Total CV 29,863 27,207 10%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in August 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,405 units, compared to 12,008 units in August 2024.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in August 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 14,667 units compared to 12,708 units in August 2024.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category August 2025 August 2024 Growth
(Y-o-Y)
Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 41,001 44,142 -7%
PV IB 2,314 344 573%
Total PV (includes EV) 43,315 44,486 -3%
EV (IB + Domestic)* 8,540 5,935 44%

*Recorded highest-ever monthly sales with rising consumer confidence in EVs and accelerating the shift towards green, zero-emission mobility.

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

