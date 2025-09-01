Tata Motors registered total sales of 73,178 units in August 2025

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for August 2025 stood at 73,178 units, compared to 71,693 units during August 2024.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|August 2025
|August 2024
|% Change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|68,482
|70,006
|-2
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|August 2025
|August 2024
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|HCV Trucks
|7,451
|7,116
|5%
|ILMCV Trucks
|5,711
|4,965
|15%
|Passenger Carriers
|3,577
|3,410
|5%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|10,742
|10,373
|4%
|CV Domestic
|27,481
|25,864
|6%
|CV IB
|2,382
|1,343
|77%
|Total CV
|29,863
|27,207
|10%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in August 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,405 units, compared to 12,008 units in August 2024.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in August 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 14,667 units compared to 12,708 units in August 2024.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|August 2025
|August 2024
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|41,001
|44,142
|-7%
|PV IB
|2,314
|344
|573%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|43,315
|44,486
|-3%
|EV (IB + Domestic)*
|8,540
|5,935
|44%
*Recorded highest-ever monthly sales with rising consumer confidence in EVs and accelerating the shift towards green, zero-emission mobility.
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
SOURCE: Tata Motors