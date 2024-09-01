Tata Motors registered total sales of 71,693 units in August 2024

Total CV Sales of 27,207 units, -15% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for August 2024 stood at 71,693 vehicles, compared to 78,010 units during August 2023.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category August 2024 August 2023 % change

(Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 70,006 76,261 -8%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category August 2024 August 2023 Growth

(Y-o-Y) HCV Trucks 7,116 9,000 -21% ILMCV Trucks 4,965 5,207 -5% Passenger Carriers 3,410 2,986 14% SCV cargo and pickup 10,373 13,555 -23% CV Domestic 25,864 30,748 -16% CV IB 1,343 1,329 1% Total CV 27,207 32,077 -15%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in August 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,008 units, compared to 13,506 units in August 2023.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in August 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,708 units compared to 14,016 units in August 2023.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category August 2024 August 2023 Growth

(Y-o-Y) Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 44,142 45,513 -3% PV IB 344 420 -18% Total PV (includes EV) 44,486 45,933 -3% EV (IB + Domestic) 5,935 6,236 -5%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors