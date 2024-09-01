Tata Motors registered total sales of 71,693 units in August 2024

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for August 2024 stood at 71,693 vehicles, compared to 78,010 units during August 2023.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|August 2024
|August 2023
|% change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|70,006
|76,261
|-8%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|August 2024
|August 2023
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|HCV Trucks
|7,116
|9,000
|-21%
|ILMCV Trucks
|4,965
|5,207
|-5%
|Passenger Carriers
|3,410
|2,986
|14%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|10,373
|13,555
|-23%
|CV Domestic
|25,864
|30,748
|-16%
|CV IB
|1,343
|1,329
|1%
|Total CV
|27,207
|32,077
|-15%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in August 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,008 units, compared to 13,506 units in August 2023.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in August 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,708 units compared to 14,016 units in August 2023.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|August 2024
|August 2023
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|44,142
|45,513
|-3%
|PV IB
|344
|420
|-18%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|44,486
|45,933
|-3%
|EV (IB + Domestic)
|5,935
|6,236
|-5%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
SOURCE: Tata Motors