Tata Motors registered total sales of 70,187 units in May 2025

Total CV Sales of 28,147 units, -5% YoY, Total PV Sales of 42,040 units, -11% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for May 2025 stood at 70,187 units, compared to 76,766 units during May 2024.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category May 2025 May 2024 % change
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales 67,429 75,173 -10%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category May 2025 May 2024 Growth
(Y-o-Y)
HCV Trucks 7,106 7,924 -10%
ILMCV Trucks 4,954 4,478 11%
Passenger Carriers 4,748 4,737 0%
SCV cargo and pickup 9,064 11,337 -20%
CV Domestic 25,872 28,476 -9%
CV IB 2,275 1,215 87%
Total CV 28,147 29,691 -5%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in May 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,406 units, compared to 12,987 units in May 2024.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in May 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,614 units compared to 13,532 units in May 2024.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category May 2025 May 2024 Growth
(Y-o-Y)
Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 41,557 46,697 -11%
PV IB 483 378 28%
Total PV (includes EV) 42,040 47,075 -11%
EV (IB + Domestic) 5,685 5,558 2%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/tata-motors-registered-total-sales-of-70187-units-in-may-2025/

