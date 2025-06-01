Tata Motors registered total sales of 70,187 units in May 2025

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for May 2025 stood at 70,187 units, compared to 76,766 units during May 2024.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|May 2025
|May 2024
|% change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|67,429
|75,173
|-10%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|May 2025
|May 2024
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|HCV Trucks
|7,106
|7,924
|-10%
|ILMCV Trucks
|4,954
|4,478
|11%
|Passenger Carriers
|4,748
|4,737
|0%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|9,064
|11,337
|-20%
|CV Domestic
|25,872
|28,476
|-9%
|CV IB
|2,275
|1,215
|87%
|Total CV
|28,147
|29,691
|-5%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in May 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,406 units, compared to 12,987 units in May 2024.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in May 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,614 units compared to 13,532 units in May 2024.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|May 2025
|May 2024
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|41,557
|46,697
|-11%
|PV IB
|483
|378
|28%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|42,040
|47,075
|-11%
|EV (IB + Domestic)
|5,685
|5,558
|2%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
SOURCE: Tata Motors