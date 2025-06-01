Tata Motors registered total sales of 70,187 units in May 2025

Total CV Sales of 28,147 units, -5% YoY, Total PV Sales of 42,040 units, -11% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for May 2025 stood at 70,187 units, compared to 76,766 units during May 2024.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category May 2025 May 2024 % change

(Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 67,429 75,173 -10%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category May 2025 May 2024 Growth

(Y-o-Y) HCV Trucks 7,106 7,924 -10% ILMCV Trucks 4,954 4,478 11% Passenger Carriers 4,748 4,737 0% SCV cargo and pickup 9,064 11,337 -20% CV Domestic 25,872 28,476 -9% CV IB 2,275 1,215 87% Total CV 28,147 29,691 -5%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in May 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,406 units, compared to 12,987 units in May 2024.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in May 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,614 units compared to 13,532 units in May 2024.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category May 2025 May 2024 Growth

(Y-o-Y) Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 41,557 46,697 -11% PV IB 483 378 28% Total PV (includes EV) 42,040 47,075 -11% EV (IB + Domestic) 5,685 5,558 2%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors