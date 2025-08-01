Tata Motors registered total sales of 69,131 units in July 2025

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2025 stood at 69,131 units, compared to 71,996 units during July 2024.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|July 2025
|July 2024
|% Change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|65,953
|70,161
|-6%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|July 2025
|July 2024
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|HCV Trucks
|6,735
|6,493
|4%
|ILMCV Trucks
|5,068
|4,341
|17%
|Passenger Carriers
|4,749
|4,424
|7%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|9,880
|10,178
|-3%
|Total CV Domestic
|26,432
|25,436
|4%
|CV IB
|2,524
|1,606
|57%
|Total CV
|28,956
|27,042
|7%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in July 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,387 units, compared to 11,174 units in July 2024.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in July 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,669 units compared to 11,886 units in July 2024.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|July 2025
|July 2024
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|39,521
|44,725
|-12%
|PV IB
|654
|229
|186%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|40,175
|44,954
|-11%
|EV (IB + Domestic)
|7,124
|5,027
|42%
*Recorded highest-ever monthly EV sales, a significant milestone in the zero-emission journey
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
