Tata Motors registered domestic sales of 24,552 units in May 2021

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for May 2021 stood at 26,661 vehicles.

Domestic Sales Performance:

CategoryMay 2021 April 2021May 2020% change
(m-0-m)		% change
(Y-0-Y)
Total Domestic Sales24,55239,5304,418-38%456%

Commercial Vehicles:

   CategoryMay 2021 April 2021May 2020% change
(m-0-m)		% change
(Y-0-Y)
M&HCV 2,583 4,942 387-48%567%
I & LCV 964 2,013 55-52%1653%
Passenger Carriers 691 550 2626%2558%
SCV cargo and pickup 5,133 6,930 798-26%543%
Total Domestic9,371 14,435 1,266-35%640%
CV Exports2,030 2,209 222-8%814%
Total CV11,401 16,644 1,488-32%666%

Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:

CategoryMay 2021 April 2021May 2020% change
(m-0-m)		% change
(Y-0-Y)
Total PV15,18125,0953,152-40%382%

SOURCE: Tata Motors

