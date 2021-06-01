Tata Motors registered domestic sales of 24,552 units in May 2021

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for May 2021 stood at 26,661 vehicles.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|May 2021
|April 2021
|May 2020
|% change
(m-0-m)
|% change
(Y-0-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|24,552
|39,530
|4,418
|-38%
|456%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|May 2021
|April 2021
|May 2020
|% change
(m-0-m)
|% change
(Y-0-Y)
|M&HCV
|2,583
|4,942
|387
|-48%
|567%
|I & LCV
|964
|2,013
|55
|-52%
|1653%
|Passenger Carriers
|691
|550
|26
|26%
|2558%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|5,133
|6,930
|798
|-26%
|543%
|Total Domestic
|9,371
|14,435
|1,266
|-35%
|640%
|CV Exports
|2,030
|2,209
|222
|-8%
|814%
|Total CV
|11,401
|16,644
|1,488
|-32%
|666%
Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|May 2021
|April 2021
|May 2020
|% change
(m-0-m)
|% change
(Y-0-Y)
|Total PV
|15,181
|25,095
|3,152
|-40%
|382%
SOURCE: Tata Motors