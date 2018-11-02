Tata Motors PVBU ranks 2nd in the J.D. Power 2018 India Customer Service Index (Mass Market) Study

In a testament to its continuous endeavor to offer customers a seamless after-sales experience, Tata Motors has once again been ranked the 2nd highest with a score of 874 (above industry average of 838) in the much coveted J.D. Power India Customer Service Index (Mass Market) StudySM for the year 2018. Having achieved this feat for the second consecutive year, the Company has improved on its performance from last year by finishing a clear 2nd in the Study rankings as against sharing a spot in the 2017 Study.

This Study is based on responses from 9,045 new-vehicle owners who purchased their vehicle between March 2015 and August 2017, it was fielded from March through August 2018. Now in its 22nd year, the Study measures new-vehicle owner satisfaction with the after-sales service process by examining dealership performance in five factors (listed in order of importance): service quality (30%); service initiation (18%); service facility (18%); service advisor (17%); and vehicle pick-up (17%).

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Mayank Pareek, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said, “Securing the 2nd rank in the prestigious J.D. Power CSI Study rankings is indeed an incredible achievement for all of us at Tata Motors. We are happy to announce that Tata Motors has surpassed the Study’s industry average score for the third time, this year. The result is a validation of our commitment to redefine the customer experience in our industry through pioneering and tireless service initiatives. We are committed to bettering our service experience further, through our industry-leading after-sales efforts coupled with a robust value-added offering to continue bringing smiles on our customers’ faces.”

As per the Study, 28% of customers who visit dealerships for service are aged 30 years or younger. Hence, it is imperative to meet the expectations of this set of customers in terms of convenience, speed and transparency. Tata Motors leverages various digital mediums to serve this growing demographic as well as its more tech-savvy customers.

According to Mr. Subhajit Roy, Head Customer Care (Service & Spare Parts) Domestic & International Business – PVBU, Tata Motors – “We are on a constant endeavour to become a more customer centric organization and our emphasis has always been to deliver consistent & a top-notch quality service and ensure enriched after-sales experience for our customers. These rankings confirm that we are on track in our mission to provide the best of products and services and improve on them further at our workshops. We will continue to strive to be the fastest improving company in the industry through our commitment to Customers and our three core Service Promises – Responsive, Reliable, and Best Value.”

Tata Motors has a countrywide presence, catering to customers across 575 workshops by consistent quality & service delivery. The company also has over 42 mobile service vans; bringing the brand closer than before to its customers. In addition, Tata Motors continues to upgrade its workshops with comfortable lounges and state of the art technology, to better serve its patrons. It has also started the waterless, foam washing at customer doorstep and at around 150 workshops across India.

Further, the company has added a slew of features in the Tata Motors Service Connect App, like Service Booking, Dealer Locator, Cost Estimate Calculator for Scheduled and Standard Repairs and Service History among others. Reinforcing the company’s image as a customer-centric brand, the App is rated the best in its class by customers on the Google Play store.

Additionally, the online platform, Tata Motors Service Website can be visited for booking an appointment for car service & repairs and for information regarding vehicle servicing, Authorized Dealers / Service Center locations, as well as services like extended warranty, annual maintenance contracts (value care), 24×7 roadside assistance support and so forth.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS), a USD 45 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. Part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India’s largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 109 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India’s market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With ‘Connecting Aspirations’ at the core of its brand promise, the company’s innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.