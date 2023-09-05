Tata Motors partners with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited to develop a 12 MWp solar project at its Pune manufacturing facility

Tata Motors expands on-site solar power capacity to 20.73 MWp at its Pune commercial vehicle manufacturing facility

Reiterating Tata Group’s vision of preserving environmental sustainability with its unique manufacturing practices, Tata Motors and Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a leading player in the renewable energy sector and a subsidiary of Tata Power have entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to develop a new 12MWp on-site solar project at Tata Motors’ Pune commercial vehicle manufacturing facility. A significant step towards attaining green manufacturing, the installation is collectively expected to generate 17.5 million units of electricity every year, which will meet nearly 17.2% of the annualized requirement, potentially mitigating over 12400 tonnes/kWh of carbon emission each year.

The solar project is to be commissioned within six months after the PPA gets signed and will be a significant contributor to Tata Motors’ long-term ambitions. The PPA will include rooftop installations. This 12MWp adds to existing 8.73 MWp summing to 20.73 MWp for Tata Motors across CVBU (Commercial vehicle), Pune. Over the next few years, the company plans to expand the solar capacity of its Pune plant to meet the growing demand for renewable energy.

Mr. Vishal Badshah, Vice President, Commercial Vehicle Operations, Tata Motors Limited, commenting on the project said, “Tata Motors is dedicated to sustainability, aiming for net-zero emissions. Our strategy includes increasing the use of renewable energy through on-site and off-site measures to decarbonize our plants. This collaboration with Tata Power for solar facility in Pune exemplifies our commitment to greener and more efficient operations. As a ‘Future Ready’ company and a RE100 signatory, we are actively transitioning to renewable energy sources and this partnership marks a significant step toward our goal.”

Mr. Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, commenting on the partnership, “Signing of 12MWp PPA with Tata Motors underlines our critical step forward on the shared goals of Tata Power Renewables and Tata Motors for a sustainable future. We are committed to support the energy transition of our C&I consumers through a bouquet of our clean energy solutions.”

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited and Tata Motors have previously collaborated to develop a 16MWp solar power project in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand, which is slated to be the largest in terms of capacity in the state. Tata Power is India’s Largest Integrated Power Company, present across the entire power value chain of conventional & renewable energy, power services and next-generation customer solutions including solar rooftop and EV charging stations.

SOURCE: Tata Motors