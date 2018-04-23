Tata Motors opens bookings for the new NEXON AMT with HyprDrive Self-Shift Gears

Catering to the growing popularity of the AMT vehicles in India, Tata Motors is all set introduce another product intervention – NEXON with HyprDrive Self-Shift Gears (S-SG). Riding strong on a sporty drive performance, the NEXON HyprDrive Self-SG is the first AMT in India to have Multi-Drive modes (3 modes – ECO, CITY, SPORT) in automatic transmission. The bookings for the car commences today, across all its authorized dealerships, in India, at an amount of INR 11,000 only.

With the introduction of NEXON Hyprdrive S-SG, Tata Motors has branded all its 2 pedal transmission cars as Hyprdrive while all the AMT variants from the Company will be now termed as Self-Shift Gears (S-SG).Nexon Hyprdrive with S-SG will be available in both Petrol and Diesel option.

According to Mr. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, “Since its launch in 2017, the Tata NEXON has set new benchmarks in India’s fastest growing SUV segment and has been one of the most appreciated products from the house of Tata Motors. With the AMT market in India thriving, we are all set to leverage this opportunity by introducing our LEVEL NEX star player on the pitch – the NEXON with HyprDrive Self-Shift Gears. This car has been one of the most awaited products in the AMT segment and we are confident that this product will not only be high on convenience but will also thrill the customers with its sporty drive performance. We look forward to introducing many more such path breaking products in the near future.”

Class-leading features to look forward in the NEXON HyprDrive Self-Shift Gears:

Multi-Drive modes First AMT in India with Multi-Drive modes (3 drive modes – ECO, CITY, SPORT), in Automatic mode New exterior colour Exciting new Etna Orange body colour with a Sonic Silver dual-tone roof Crawl Function For convenience during slow moving traffic by helping the car move ahead without pressing the accelerator Smart Hill Assist Prevents the car from rolling back on uphill drives during bumper-to-bumper traffic Intelligent transmission controller With features such as anti-stall, kick-down and fast-off Manual Tip-Tronic transmission Mode to shift gears manually while enjoying a clutch free drive experience Wearable PEPS key Wear your Nexon keys like a wrist band for added ease Available in petrol and diesel options Powered with the powerful & torquey 1.2L turbocharged Revotron and the 1.5L turbocharged Revotorq.

About Tata Motors-

Tata Motors Limited, a USD 42 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. As India’s largest automobile company and part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 76 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea. In India, Tata Motors has an industrial joint venture with Fiat. Engaged in engineering and automotive solutions, with a focus on future-readiness and a pipeline of tech-enabled products, Tata Motors is India’s market leader in commercial vehicles and among the top in passenger vehicles with 9 million vehicles on Indian roads. The company’s innovation efforts are focused on developing auto technologies that are sustainable as well as suited. With design and R&D centres located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea, Tata Motors strives to pioneer new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers. Abroad, Tata cars, buses, and trucks are being marketed in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

