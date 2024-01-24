Tata Motors opens bookings for India’s 1st AMT CNG cars to launch the Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, has revolutionized the CNG segment in the country by introducing AMT in its CNG cars—a first in the industry

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, has revolutionized the CNG segment in the country by introducing AMT in its CNG cars—a first in the industry. The company today opened bookings for Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT. By incorporating Twin Cylinder CNG technology to free up the much-needed boot space in CNG cars, Tata Motors is pioneering a new trend with the introduction of automatic transmission in CNG vehicles.

This is a great offering for consumers as these cars will offer superior economy of CNG, convenience of automatic, safety assurance of being built on proven architecture and top of line comfort and convenience features. Customers can now book the preferred car of their choice by vising their nearest Tata Motors authorized dealership or online for INR 21,000, starting today.

The Tiago iCNG AMT will come in 3 variants – XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG & XZA NRG while the Tigor iCNG AMT will be available in 2 variants – XZA CNG & XZA+ CNG.

OMG! It’s Automatic

India’s 1st Automatic Car that offers petrol-like performance and comfort.

Best-in-Class Performance & Drivability – No perceived difference in the performance of the vehicle in petrol and CNG drivability.

Smooth Gear Shifter Quality – Gear Shifting Movement & Shift Quality is smoother & in line with Petrol AMT.

High Restart Gradability – Restart gradability is in line with Petrol & has the best in segment restart.

Easy Creep Behavior in Traffic & Parking – Creep tuned for easy Maneuver in city traffic conditions & parking.

OMG! It’s Intelligent!

Twin Cylinder CNG tanks: 1st in Industry – The smart placement of the twin cylinders below the luggage areas ensures uncompromised boot space.

Single Advanced ECU – 1st in Industry – Ensures effortless and jerk free shifting between petrol and CNG modes.

Direct Start in CNG – 1st in Industry – Both cars start directly in the CNG mode so you do not have to worry about switching to CNG mode during drives. This also saves fuel every time you start the car.

OMG! It’s Safe! – The Tiago iCNG AMT and Tigor iCNG AMT come with best-in-class safety features.

Micro Switch to keep car switched off at time of refueling – The micro switch turns off the ignition as soon as the fuel lid is opened and keeps it off until the lid is securely closed.

Thermal Incident Protection – The iCNG technology immediately cuts off CNG supply to the engine in case of a thermal incident and releases gas from the cylinder directly into the atmosphere through a special nozzle as a measure of safety.

Safe location of CNG cylinders – The twin CNG cylinders located below the luggage area offer the safest solution, as the valves and pipes are protected under the load floor, minimizing the risk of potential damage.

Use of Advance Materials in iCNG kit to prevent leakage – The iCNG kit has been tested across temperatures and pressures to prevent any gas leaks.

Leak Detection Feature – The iCNG technology immediately detects a gas leak and switches from CNG to petrol mode.

OMG! It’s Powerful!

These iCNG AMT cars offer incredible performance with the powerful 1.2L Revotron Engine. The Advance iCNG Technology gives unmatched performance with a perfect combination of Power & Pick-up.

Furthermore, adding to the current color palate, the company has also introduced an interesting new Tornado Blue in the Tiago, Grassland Beige in Tiago NRG and a Meteor Bronze in the Tigor.

Since its launch, Tiago and Tigor have achieved key milestones, embodying Tata Motors’ new design philosophy and paving the way for future models. Over the years, the Tiago and Tigor have earned immense popularity among numerous young and dynamic customers due to the multi-powertrain options, appealing design, exceptional safety features, feature-rich interiors, and cutting-edge technology integration. With this addition the Company is expanding its CNG portfolio and addressing the need for Automatic technology in CNG.

The CNG industry has witnessed significant growth of 40.5% in FY24, compared to FY23, as reported by Vahan. Tata Motors currently has the widest portfolio in the CNG space – offering Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, and Punch in this option, and is among the top 2 brands in the CNG market with a growth of 67.9% in FY24 compared to last year, in CNG sales.

SOURCE: Tata Motors