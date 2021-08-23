Tata Motors names its upcoming SUV as ‘PUNCH’

Tata unveils its first SUV on the ALFA architecture

Following a grand unveil at the Auto Expo 2020 as the H2X Concept, Tata Motors is now gearing up to launch the newest addition to its SUV lineup. The Company has christened this highly anticipated SUV as ‘PUNCH’. Leading up to its national launch this festive season, Tata Motors has today officially unveiled the PUNCH, its first SUV built on ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture), developed under Impact 2.0 design language. Designed for the next generation users, the Tata ‘PUNCH’ is a no-compromise SUV, offering an exciting mix of tough utility with sporting dynamics and epitomises what a characterful SUV should be. It is bold, young, modern yet robust, compact yet practical, tough yet playful and exudes true expression of confidence and individuality.

The Tata PUNCH has been cleverly carved to sneak through the busy streets while being a fun car to drive on winding, rugged countryside vistas. It packs in a punch for SUV enthusiasts by providing ample cabin space, great drivability, segment leading safety and power packed performance of a true SUV. Combined with its versatility to go anywhere, the high seating position and a dynamic SUV design makes it a desirable choice for all SUV lovers. Whilst delivering all the expected attributes, Tata Punch goes above and beyond to bring customer an impactful offering, never seen presence like before, with extraordinary attention to detail and pristine quality execution, all while delivering a dynamic, stylish and a trendy urban SUV.

Unveiling this much-awaited SUV, Mr. Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said – “Tata PUNCH, as the name suggest is an energetic vehicle with a capability to go anywhere. Light on its feet and strong in its caliber, this is a vehicle which truly punches above its weight. With the perfect combination of stunning design, technology and driving dynamics, the PUNCH will come equipped with superlative features and an architecture that has proven its versatility in all forms. True to the SUV genes of all Tata Motors’ products and catering to needs of customers who are looking for a compact city car with pure SUV characteristics, PUNCH will be the fourth addition to our SUV family, widening the range of options for all to choose from.

Intelligently designed in a compact footprint, the Tata PUNCH will be a high impact SUV and will redefine this crowded market. Its muscular surfacing and an athletic look make a perfect amalgamation for a tough SUV, living up to its bigger brothers. With lightweight, modular and flexible characteristics, the ALFA architecture has the ability to evolve into a range of modern and youthful vehicles within a short development cycle. Conceptualized to redefine the SUV segment, the PUNCH is all set enter the market this festive season and create a niche of its own.

Furthermore, Tata Motors also announces the digital footprint of its brand ‘PUNCH’. Consumers can follow its journey on the dedicated brand social media handles @tatapunchofficial or visit the website at https://cars.tatamotors.com/suv/punch

SOURCE: Tata Motors