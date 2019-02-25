Tata Motors names its upcoming Premium Urban Car as “ALTROZ”

Following its unveil at the Auto Expo 2018 as the 45X Concept, Tata Motors is now gearing up to launch its next generation premium urban car. Leading up to the global premier of the production version of this vehicle at the Geneva Motors Show 2019, Tata Motors has christened this highly anticipated urban car as the ‘ALTROZ’.

Inspired from the magnificent bird ‘Albatross’, the ALTROZ is all set to woo its customers with its class leading offerings. Resonating with the characteristics of the Albatross, the ALTROZ will shine above all its contemporaries with its Agility, Speed, and Efficiency along with best-in-class performance and in-cabin space.

Announcing the name of this much-anticipated vehicle, Mr. Mayank Pareek – President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said – “We are extremely elated to announce the name of our upcoming model, which will redefine the premium hatchback segment for the industry. With superlative design elements and a versatile architecture, the Tata ALTROZ is the perfect amalgamation of futuristic design, advanced technology, class leading connectivity, thrilling performance and smart packaging. We are excited to introduce this product to our customers and are gearing up for its commercial launch in mid – 2019. With Turnaround 2.0 now in full swing, we aim to continue winning sustainably in the PV segment through such timely product interventions”.

The ALTROZ will be the first product to be engineered on the new ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) Architecture. With lightweight, modular and flexible characteristics, the ALFA architecture has the ability to evolve into a range of modern and youthful vehicles within a short development cycle. Conceptualized under the IMPACT 2.0 design language, the ALTROZ aims at reinventing the urban car design with greater emphasis on class leading connectivity and everyday mobility.

Tata Motors also announces the digital footprint of the brand ‘ALTROZ’. Consumers can follow the journey of the ‘ALTROZ’ from the 45X Concept to its commercial launch on the dedicated brand Instagram handle @TataAltrozOfficial, on the Tata Motors Facebook page (@TataMotorsGroup )and Twitter handles (@TataMotors).

SOURCE: Tata Motors