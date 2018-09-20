Tata Motors named amongst the Sustainability Leaders in global automobile industry on Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2018

Tata Motors has emerged as one of the eight Sustainability Leaders amongst the global automobile companies on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2018. Tata Motors has received the recognition of corporate sustainability leadership within the industry and adjudged in the DJSI Emerging Market Index category, where only 10 Indian companies from different sectors have been featured. This is the third consecutive time that Tata Motors has actively participated in the comprehensive Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) of DJSI.

Tata Motors has performed better than industry average in some of the areas such as; materiality, climate strategy, product stewardship, occupational health & safety, supply chain management and corporate citizenship & philanthropy.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arvind Bodhankar, Head – SHE & Sustainability, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to be included on the DJSI-Emerging Market Index and ranked amongst the Sustainability Leaders in global automobile industry. By consciously aligning our work with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we have begun to use our creative and innovative minds to bring about transformational changes not just within our business but also to drive change within the societies that we serve globally. To have our efforts validated at one of the biggest authorities on sustainability we are further encouraged to keep the momentum going.”

Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) is one of the most prestigious global indices that tracks leading sustainability-driven companies worldwide. It conducts in-depth integrated assessment of economic, environmental and social criteria with a strong focus on long-term shareholder value and focuses on best-in-class companies with yearly review and continuous monitoring. The DJSI benchmarks companies against peers and competitors, concentrates on industry-specific relevant topics, identifies sustainability leaders improving brand & reputation and attracts a growing number of sustainability-focused investors.

Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Ratings, RobecoSAM said, “I congratulate Tata Motors for being included in the DJSI Emerging Markets. Companies that compete for a coveted place in the DJSI challenge themselves to continuously improve their sustainability practices and we are pleased to see that the number of companies that commit to achieving measurable positive impacts continues to rise.”

Aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Tata Motors has brought about transformational changes such as facilitating faster adoption of electric vehicles in line with the Government of India’s e-mobility vision. The company is also working towards further reducing the carbon footprint of its operations, streamlining waste management, increasing the usage of eco-friendly materials, improving the safety and employee health, building a socially responsible value chain amongst others.

Tata Motors Limited (BSE: TATAMOTORS), a USD 45 billion organisation, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles. Part of the USD 100 billion Tata group, Tata Motors is India’s largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions. Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia through a strong global network of 109 subsidiary and associate companies, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.

With a focus on engineering and tech enabled automotive solutions catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India’s market leader in commercial vehicles and amongst the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With ‘Connecting Aspirations’ at the core of its brand promise, the company’s innovation efforts are focused to develop pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and the customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fueled by state of the art design and R&D centers located in India, the UK, Italy and Korea. Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS, and Russia.

