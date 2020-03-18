Tata Motors Lucknow plant on track to achieve 100% renewable energy sourcing for its energy requirements by 2030

Staying true to the Tata Group’s core philosophy of adopting sustainable practices, Tata Motors Lucknow plant has minimized the use of energy in its functions and processes with its constructive and consistent efforts. The company’s Lucknow plant has adopted an Energy Management System (EMS), which has ensured a substantial reduction of 38% in specific energy consumption over the last four years, i.e. from 406 kWh / equivalent vehicle in FY2015-16 to 250 kWh / equivalent vehicle in FY2018-19. Tata Motors’ Lucknow plant is moving swiftly towards improving its energy efficiency by leveraging innovation, optimizing operations, implementing energy-efficient technologies, adoption of energy conservation measures, use of renewable sources of energy, low-cost automation and introducing employee suggestion schemes.

Speaking on the initiatives, Mr. Pramod Choudhary, Plant Head – Tata Motors Lucknow, “Environment protection features as a top priority agenda in our business and we have set the action plans for carbon emission control, energy conservation, water conservation, and waste management. Our Lucknow plant has always been cognizant of the need for energy conservation and has been steadily making progress towards attaining 100% renewable energy sourcing for all its operations by 2030. We have increased the share of renewable energy to over 16% in the last two years by installing 4MWp capacity Roof top Solar power plant in the plant premises. We will continue to drive such innovative initiatives as our contribution to make this planet smarter and greener, thus attaining sustainable development.”

The outcome of the implemented processes are gauged by a meticulous system of energy monitoring and analysis through various reports such as Hourly Energy Report, Daily Energy Report, Daily Energy Audits and Monthly Energy Reports. These reports are then used to track, analyze and reduce variations in energy consumption across the shops and departments by a dedicated energy management cell. These effective analysis techniques have resulted in reducing the plant’s non-working day energy consumption by over 57% from 33,000 kWh to 14,300 kWh from FY 2018-19 to January’ 2020.

These practices have even helped the Lucknow plant in bagging many prestigious energy-efficiency awards at the national and state levels – National Energy Conservation Award by Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, Govt. of India (For years 2010, 11, 14, 2016), Excellent Energy Efficient Unit Award by CII (For years 2009, 10, 11, 12, 14, 16, 19) and the UP State Energy Conservation Award by Ministry of Energy, Govt. of UP (For years 2017, 18 & 19). In addition to this, Lucknow plant is also exploring new avenues of open access solar power purchase; enhancing in-house solar plant capacity through various other innovative applications like solar walkways, solar street lights, solar heating, electric vehicle charging station etc.; green energy through Bio-gas plant; and by adopting other new RE technologies planning to enhance the renewable energy contribution towards 100%.

