Tata Motors launches ‘Truck Utsav’ – a unique customer engagement programme to showcase its advanced mobility solutions

Unveils the all-new Tata LPT 1916; designed for highest profitability of fleet owners

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, announced the launch of ‘Truck Utsav’ – a unique customer engagement initiative. Truck Utsav is aimed at raising awareness of its latest vehicles and mobility solutions, showcasing innovative and technologically-advanced trucks with unique value-added services. Tata Motors also unveils the all-new LPT 1916 – a class-leading addition, engineered to set new benchmarks in customer profitability. Through Truck Utsav, customers will benefit through Tata Motors advanced mobility solutions, tailored to their specific needs, and also offer an opportunity to engage with financing partners for easy and convenient vehicle financing. Truck Utsav will be held in Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Chennai, among others.

Unveiled at the Truck Utsav, the Tata LPT 1916 offers the highest payload in its segment, allowing higher income and profitability to the fleet owners. It is powered by the proved and fuel-efficient 3.3-litre diesel engine and comes with the walkthrough LPT cabin designed for driver comfort, in day and sleeper configurations. The LPT 1916 has been engineered to ensure highest profitability and reliability, and is equipped with latest features like cruise control, Gear Shift Advisor, dual-mode fuel economy switch, low-rolling-resistance tyres and engine brake.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors said, “At Tata Motors, our dedication to providing customer-centric mobility solutions drives everything we do. Truck Utsav, our latest programme, is an event that epitomises our commitment to engaging with our valued customers and partners. The highlight of the show is the all-new Tata LPT 1916, which will set the highest standards in the segment for customer profitability, equipped with fuel-efficient powertrain and best-in-class features. Truck Utsav provides the perfect platform to engage with our customers, fostering invaluable insights and partnerships. We look forward to welcoming our customers for engaging conversations at this distinct event.”

Tata Motors range of trucks have been helping build the nation for over seven decades. The company has gone beyond the BS6 Phase 2 mandatory norms to upgrade the vehicles ‘bumper to bumper’ with more features, efficient powertrains and richer value-adds. Beyond buying the best-in-class vehicle, fleet owners enjoy better fuel efficiency, lower operating costs, high vehicle uptime, real-time vehicle tracking and analytics for running the fleet efficiently.

The company has also introduced several industry firsts – world-class cabins, vehicles with highest load carrying capacity in their segment, optimal body styles, longer decks, latest features, and multiple powertrains to offer the widest choice to the customers. The vehicles come with best-in-class fuel economy, performance and drivability, enhanced driver comfort, enhanced service intervals and fluid replacement frequency. With 4G-enabled connectivity and firmware over-the-air (FOTA) capability, the company has taken connectivity to the next level. All of this is supported by India’s largest and most reliable sales and service network; manned by trained specialists and backed by easy availability of Tata Genuine Parts.

SOURCE: Tata Motors