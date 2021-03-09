Tata Motors launches the New Forever range of passenger vehicles in Nepal

Tata Motors, one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers, has launched its New Forever range of passenger vehicles in Nepal at a blockbuster event, in association with its sole authorised distributor for the country, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. With this launch, Tata Motors brings to the customers of Nepal fully refreshed versions of its passenger vehicles, including the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz and the H5, becoming the first company to launch five BS6 models in one go.

The new generation of Tata Motors’ passenger vehicles come with BS6-compliant engines, and superior design under the ‘Impact 2.0’ design language. Redesigned to suit its times, this range promises better performance, refreshed and robust exteriors, enhanced safety and utmost driving comfort to its customers.

On the occasion, Mr. Mayank Baldi, Head – International Business, Passenger Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors’ diverse range of offerings in passenger vehicles has been consistently well-received by the people of Nepal and we are delighted to bring our newest generation of passenger cars to our customers. Tata Motors vehicles are engineered on three main pillars – design, safety and driving pleasure, and the all-new BS6 range featuring the Impact 2.0 design language, showcases a bouquet of best-in-class features, best-in-class safety and great driving pleasure to delight the customers. The Nexon has been one of India’s earliest 5-star GNCAP rated cars, while the Altroz is the only hatchback with a 5-star GNCAP safety rating in its category. The Tiago and the Tigor, too, are committed towards the safety of its passengers with a 4-star GNCAP rating. We remain certain of the commitment and passion with which Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. will conduct sales and services for the all-new range, in continuation of the support they have extended to us for many decades. Taking a definitive stride towards our larger goals of staying abreast of contemporary needs, we are elated to bring our newest offerings to the customers of Nepal and are excited to see it succeed.”

Mr. Rajan Babu Shrestha, CEO, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., said, “As a renowned driving brand within Nepal, we have always endeavoured to bring world-class products for our customers. Our partnership with Tata Motors has been especially fruitful in this regard, enabling us to offer a range of excellent vehicles in the past few decades. Carefully designed to incorporate latest innovations in technology, the New Forever range showcases some of Tata Motors’ most popular vehicles in refreshed personas, offering better driving dynamics and superior comfort. As a trusted brand in Nepal, we firmly believe this range will be very successful amongst customers.”

The New Forever range comes with five offerings:

Tata Tiago

Equipped with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, the new Tiago features manual and AMT options with advanced dual-path suspension system. Similarly, it boasts of best possible safety and comfort, sporty design and infotainment features like Android Auto and Apple Car play connectivity. It is available in six colours – Victory Yellow, Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Tectonic Blue along with a dual-tone option with all the colours, with a starting price of NPR 28.00 lakh.

Tata Tigor

The new Tigor also comes with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine in a poised, understated and executive-oriented design. The sleek headlamps and a premium Piano Black finish for the grille enhances the already confident stance of the Tigor. It also offers superior safety, regal comfort and advanced infotainment. It is available in in five colours – Deep Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Arizona Blue, with the starting price at NPR 32.50 lakh.

Tata Nexon

The new Nexon, with a 1.2L petrol engine developing 120PS of power, features an electric sunroof, electronic stability program and connected car technology. The Nexon’s robust platform makes it suitable for a variety of road conditions, and its state-of-the-art technological offerings equip it with enhanced comfort and safety. The Nexon is available in six exciting colours – Foliage Green, Flame Red, Tectonic Blue, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Calgary White, along with dual-tone roof options for all the colour options, at a starting price of NPR 39.95 lakh.

Tata Altroz

The all-new Altroz, available in 1.2L BS6 petrol engine, is built on the new ALFA ARC architecture, which is versatile and robust. It is the safest car in its segment, with a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. The Altroz BS6 is available in the XM+ variant, priced at NPR 35.50 lakh.

Tata H5

The latest version of H5 features the next-generation Kryotec 170 BS6 diesel engine, offering 170PS power and 350Nm of torque, and is now available in automatic transmission. Built on the OMEGA ARC architecture derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 platform, the SUV offers a perfect combination of design and performance. It also has exciting new features like a panoramic sunroof and 6-way powered driver seat with adjustable lumbar support. It is available in five colours – Calypso Red, Orcus White, Atlas Black, Telesto Grey and Camo Green, at a starting price of NPR 84.99 lakh.

