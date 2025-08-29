Tata Motors launches the all-new Winger Plus, setting new benchmarks in premium passenger mobility

With best-in-class features, the Winger Plus is ideal for staff transportation and travel & tourism

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, launched the all-new 9-seater Tata Winger Plus, a premium passenger mobility offering designed for staff transportation and the growing travel & tourism segment. The Winger Plus offers passengers a more comfortable, spacious and connected travel experience, while enabling fleet owners to achieve higher efficiency and profitability with lower total cost of ownership. Priced at Rs. 20.60 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), it brings together the combination of design, features and technology to set new benchmarks in the segment.

The Winger Plus comes with segment-leading features like reclining captain seats with adjustable armrests, personal USB charging points, individual AC vents and ample leg space. The wide cabin and large luggage compartment further enhance comfort on long journeys. Built on a monocoque chassis, the vehicle offers robust safety and stability, while its car-like ride and handling ensures ease of driving and reduces fatigue for drivers.

Introducing the new Winger Plus, Mr. Anand S, Vice President and Head – Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said, “The Winger Plus has been thoughtfully engineered to deliver a premium experience for passengers and a compelling value proposition for fleet operators. With its superior ride comfort, best-in-class comfort features, and segment-leading efficiency, it is designed to drive profitability while offering the lowest cost of ownership. India’s passenger mobility landscape is evolving rapidly—from staff transportation in urban centres to the rising demand for tourism across the country. The Winger Plus is built to serve this diversity, setting new benchmarks in the commercial passenger vehicle segment.”

Powering the new Winger Plus is the proven and fuel-efficient 2.2L Dicor diesel engine, delivering 100hp of power and 200Nm of torque. This premium van is also equipped with Tata Motors’ Fleet Edge connected vehicle platform, enabling real-time vehicle tracking, diagnostics and fleet optimisation for improved business management.

With a diverse commercial passenger vehicle portfolio ranging from 9-seater to 55-seater vehicles in various configurations across multiple powertrains, Tata Motors addresses every mass-mobility segment. The range is further complemented by Sampoorna Seva 2.0 – Tata Motors’ holistic vehicle lifecycle management initiative, covering guaranteed turnaround times, annual maintenance contracts (AMC), access to genuine spare parts and reliable breakdown assistance. With a strong network of over 4,500 sales and service touchpoints across India, the company continues to deliver dependable, efficient and future-ready mobility solutions.

SOURCE: Tata Motors