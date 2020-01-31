Tata Motors launches ‘TACNet IdeaNation’, an engaging crowdsourcing platform to solve mobility issues

In an attempt to address complex mobility issues, Tata Motors Ltd. launched an engaging crowdsourcing platform, TACNet IdeaNation. The platform will empower citizens across the country to put forward problems and challenges which they think are existent or which they personally experience in the nation’s mobility ecosystem.

Through TACNet IdeaNation, Tata Motors is not just inviting people to submit issues and ideas, but also looking at taking their help first in prioritising which one of these should the company work on solving for, and then finally reaching out to innovators and the startup eco-system to help solve for the same.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Jhunja, Head- Mobility Services, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “As a leading Indian automotive brand, we constantly keep innovating for better serving the market, and engaging with our customers and the categories we cater to. Through TACNet IdeaNation, we are creating a platform that allows us to engage and harness capabilities and ideas from everywhere in the country. It is an opportunity for everyone from any part of the country to participate and co-create by providing an entirely new vision for enhancing the country’s mobility ecosystem.”

SOURCE: Tata Motors