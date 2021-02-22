Tata Motors launches its iconic flagship SUV – the all-new Safari

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand, today launched its premium flagship SUV – the all-new Safari. An arresting design, unparalleled versatility, plush and comfortable interiors, and powerful performance of the Safari perfectly cater to the modern, multifaceted lifestyle of the new age SUV customers and their desire for the perfect combination of prestige and sophistication along with expression and thrill. The new Safari is now available for purchase at your nearest Tata Motors dealership at a starting price of INR 14.69 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi) for the 6/7 seater.

Tata Motors also unveiled the ‘Adventure’ persona of the Safari with an expressive and rugged look offering more options for customers to select the SUV that best matches their personality. The Adventure persona will be available in a Tropical Mist colour, inspired by the rich and diverse flora present across the vibrant landscapes of our country

Speaking on the launch of the new Safari, Mr. Guenter Butschek, MD and CEO, Tata Motors said, “The Safari as our new flagship is connecting the aspirations of the discerning and evolved SUV customers. It tops the ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs launched in 2020 and marks another milestone in Tata Motors’ strategic transformation. The new Safari is an impressive endorsement of our stated intend of enhancing presence in the faster growing market segments. Its exceptional build quality and premium finish, power and performance augment the brand’s iconic legacy and amplify the key traits of the ‘New Forever’ range – safety, style, drivability and best-in-class features. We will make the Safari rule the Indian roads once again.”

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Safari had introduced India to the SUV lifestyle and in its contemporary avatar, the new Safari is in-sync with the multifaceted lifestyles of today’s SUV customer. With its plush interiors, state-of-the-art connectivity and premium features, the Safari not just blends in but ups the lifestyle quotient several notches higher. With the introduction of the ‘Adventure’ persona, customers have more choice to select the Safari that best complements their individual personality to ‘Reclaim Your Life’.”

The Safari is extremely versatile, delivering great comfort and assurance, be it intra city commute, expressway cruising or the un-explored paths in the hinterland. With a powerful 2.0 litre turbocharged Kyrotech engine and its 2741 wheelbase, the Safari will come with signature Oyster White Interiors paired with the Ashwood finish dashboard, a majestic panoramic sunroof – the widest and best-in-segment panoramic sunroof, along with 6 and 7-seater options, which will come with an 8.8-inch floating island infotainment system.

As with all Tata Motors products, the Safari consists of a variety of safety features such as all disc brakes, electronic parking brake and an advanced ESP with 14 functionalities. Coupled with the Boss Mode providing enhanced ride comfort, the Safari sure does give the executive customers a living room style ride experience. Furthermore, the vehicle will be available in additional colour options of Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist and Orcus White along with the signature Royal Blue.

Taking the style quotient a little higher, the newly introduced ‘Adventure’ persona will come with R18 black tinted charcoal grey machined alloys and an all piano black finish in its grille, roof rails inserts, outer door handles along with a Safari mascot placement on the bonnet. On the interiors, the ‘Adventure’ persona looks plush with signature earthy brown interiors, dark chrome interior accents on air vents, knob, switches, inner door handle and instrument cluster along with a piano black interior pack on steering wheel, grab handles, floor console frame and IP mid pad finisher. The all-new Safari will be available in nine variants, starting from XE and going up to the XZA+.

In its new avatar, the Safari takes forward the brand’s rich legacy by combining Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, the architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover – the gold standard of SUVs worldwide. The OMEGARC, architecture has already proven its mettle with the success of the Harrier.

SUVs is the fastest growing passenger vehicle segment in the country and the new Safari will accelerate the momentum gained by the company’s consistently growing SUV sales which have resulted in a growth of 20% YTD when compared to the same period last year.

In a challenging year, Tata Motors has exhibited a stellar performance in the passenger vehicles market last year, by clocking in over 23,000 unit sales every month successively from October 2020. Furthermore, in Q3FY21, the Tata Motors PV business posted its highest sales in the last 33 quarters. The rising demand can be attributed to the BS6 range, which was launched last year, under the New Forever philosophy of the company. Demand was visible across all products of the New Forever range, including the premium hatchback Tata Altroz and the BS6 Harrier, which stole the show.

SOURCE: Tata Motors