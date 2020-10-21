Tata Motors launches ‘Grahak Samvaad 2020’ to enhance customer experience

Strengthening its commitment to enhance the customer experience and to offer world-class products, Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced the Grahak Samvaad 2020 from 23rd to 31st October 2020. Tata Motors will also be rolling out a nationwide service campaign, the Grahak Seva Mahotsav from 1st November until 30th November 2020 and will be celebrating the National Customer Care Day on 23rd October 2020. Popular amongst the customers and channel partners, these initiatives include customer feedback sessions, felicitation of channel partners and nationwide check-up camp of all Tata Motor’s commercial vehicles. Over the years, the Tata Motors have witnessed thousands of customers visiting daily and benefiting from this program.

This year, Tata Motors is focusing to provide its commercial vehicle customers with a hassle-free service experience during the pandemic. The company is consistently striving to the best of its capabilities to engage with customers and fleet operators to provide them with the best-in-class service experience.

Grahak Samvaad campaign is a customer engagement program scheduled from 23rd to 31st October 2020. The program educates the customers about the company’s innovative offerings launched in 2020 such as uptime guarantee with its AMC packages and TAT guarantee (turnaround time) along with the latest launch of upgraded BS6 range of vehicles. Tata Motors also uses this platform to collect feedback from its customers and understand their expectations from the company. The valuable customer feedback is later utilised to improve the products and solutions offered to customers for better fleet utilisation. Tata Motors celebrates the National Customer Care Day on 23rd October to commemorate the sale of Tata Motors 1st truck, rolled out from its Jamshedpur plant in 1954 on the same day. Associated channel partners, staff and customers are felicitated and recognised by the company for their long association and contribution to Tata Motors’ success. Grahak Seva Mahotsav is a service camp held scheduled from 1st November to 30th November 2020 at over 1500+ dealers and Tata authorized service stations in India for its commercial vehicle owners. The service camp will provide the Tata Motors customers with comprehensive vehicle check-up. In 2019, the Grahak Seva Mahotsav received an overwhelming response with over 1,60,000 customers visiting the camp.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. R Ramakrishnan, Global Head – Customer Care, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian trucking industry has emerged as the custodians of the country’s supply chain. As a market leader in commercial vehicles, Tata Motors undertook a responsibility to ensure the wellbeing of the entire trucking community, through several initiatives throughout the pandemic. To further this objective, this edition of the customer dialogue program and service camp is set to cater to the changing times and fast-evolving demand of the consumers. As a customer-centric company, we are always at the forefront of listening to the customers’ needs and offer the best solutions. The success of the Grahak Samvaad over the years has not only ensured that we deliver the best customer service, contentment and freedom to the owners and drivers, but also develop world-class products for the market. Sampoorna Seva 2.0 expands our efforts to provide a unique customer experience and convenience.”

The Sampoorna Seva 2.0 is an umbrella of services that offer the commercial vehicle customer “peace of mind”. Included in the Sampoorna Seva 2.0 package are (a) Breakdown Assistance with assured reach and resolution time anywhere in the country (except troubled areas) (b) Guaranteed Turnaround time at authorised workshops for service and repair during the warranty period (c) Restoration of vehicle after collision within an assured time period (d) Annual Maintenance Contracts (e) Long warranty period (f) Genuine Spare Parts (g) Remanufactured engines, clutches etc.

SOURCE: Tata Motors