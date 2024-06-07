Tata Motors launches Altroz Racer

A sporty design combined with advanced tech to get your pulses racing

Key Highlights:

1.2 L Turbo Petrol engine

Power – 120 Ps @ 5500 rpm

Torque – 170 Nm @ 1750 to 4000 rpm

6 speed manual transmission

Sporty Exhaust note

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, today announced the launch of the Altroz Racer – the sporty avatar of the company’s premium hatchback. The performance aspect in the Altroz goes several notches higher with the introduction of the 1.2 L Turbo petrol engine. Elevated with the race car inspired exterior and interior look coupled with a power of 120 Ps @ 5500 rpm and torque of 170 Nm @ 1750 to 4000 rpm, this sporty evolution of the Altroz promises an experience of pure exhilaration with every drive.

Replete with features, the Racer will be the top of line version of the Altroz with 360 degree camera, 26.03 cm infotainment touchscreen, ventilated seats and 6 airbags (standard in Racer). It offers a 6 speed manual gearbox that ensures peppy drivability in city traffic and on highways. With improved technology, features and class-leading safety in a hatchback, the Altroz Racer will be available in 3 variants (R1, R2 and R3) with a choice of three colours (Pure Grey, Atomic Orange, and Avenue White). Furthermore, beefing up the Altroz line up, Tata Motors has also introduced two new variants (XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX) and upgraded one variant (XZ+OS) in its Altroz range. These two new additional variants will be available in a choice of petrol manual, petrol DCA, diesel and CNG powertrains.

Commenting on the launch of Tata Altroz Racer, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Strengthening the Altroz line up, we are excited to launch the Altroz Racer – a car that is engineered to bring excitement to one’s everyday drive. Its high power output combined with segment leading features and a tech first approach, make the Racer desirable for the new gen customers who are connected, fashion forward and want to drive a car that makes them stand out. With its performance driven DNA and a race car inspired look, we are confident that it will be the perfect companion that will make you #RacePastTheRoutine.”

Altroz Racer Variant Build up:

R1 R2 R3 Over R1 Over R2 R16 Alloy wheels Electric Sunroof with Voice Assist iRA connected Car tech 6 Airbags Wireless Charger Front Ventilated Seats (segment first) Leatherette Seats 17.78 cm TFT digital cluster Air Purifier 26.03 cm infotainment Steering mounted cluster control Wireless AA and ACP 360 degree camera PEPS Xpress Cool LED DRLS Rear Armrest Rear Wipers and Wash 4 speakers + 4 tweeters FATC Projector headlamps Front fog lamps Rear defogger Front Sliding Armrest All four power windows Electrically adjustable & autofold ORVM Cruise Control Height Adjustable driver seat Rear AC vents Auto headlamps and Rain sensing wipers

Features in the XZ LUX, XZ+S LUX, XZ+OS trims

XZ LUX XZ+S LUX XZ+ OS All features of XZ All features of XZ+S All features of XZ+S LUX 26.03 cm infotainment 6 Airbags iRA Connected Car tech 360 degree camera 26.03 cm infotainment Air Purifier AA and ACP over wifi 360 degree camera AA and ACP over wifi

With 2.5 lakh happy customers, the Altroz has set the benchmark for premium hatchbacks in India through its trailblazing design, intuitive features, exhilarating performance and confidence-inspiring safety. This car is a pioneer on many fronts, from being the first hatchback in India to earn the much-coveted 5 Star Global NCAP Safety rating, to the first CNG car in the country to feature twin-cylinder technology and the only hatchback that offers a host of powertrain options for its customers to choose from.

SOURCE: Tata Motors