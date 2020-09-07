Tata Motors joins the Global #WorldEVDay Movement to celebrate e-Mobility

Tata Motors proudly joins the global #WorldEVDay movement to celebrate the shift to sustainable road transport and a zero-emissions future. Scheduled to be inaugurated on September 9th, the #WorldEVDay will be celebrated every year to encourage current and prospective drivers of electric vehicles, local transport authorities and fleet operators to recognize the vital role they play in enabling a truly sustainable transport ecosystem. Launched in conjunction with the Swedish-Swiss firm ABB and sustainability media company Green.TV, Tata Motors is one of the founding partners for the #WorldEVDay.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said “India has seen a significant rise in the momentum towards EVs in the past several months and we at Tata Motors are proud to be one of the frontrunners in driving EVs adoption here. We are not only offering aspirational and accessible electric vehicles, but are also creating a holistic e-Mobility ecosystem that addresses barriers to EV adoption. We are delighted to join this global #WorldEVDay movement to propagate the dynamic role e-mobility plays in a sustainable and zero emission future”

Commenting on the partnership Ade Thomas, Founder of Green.TV said, “World EV Day is a global movement that will really turn the dial on sustainable mobility and we are delighted to be partnering with Tata Motors who has been at the forefront of this evolution in India. World EV Day aims to celebrate e-mobility solutions across the globe and will also look to address the wider role of climate change and air quality.”

Key elements of an EV ecosystem include charging solution, supplier base for EV components, vehicle financing, and mobility service providers. Tata Motors is one of the foremost players in India to have supported the development of EV ecosystem in India. The company recently launched “Tata uniEVerse” that closely leverages the strengths and expertise of other Tata Group companies to create a holistic and a viable environment to drive the adoption of electric vehicles in India. Recently, the company also launched the Tata Nexon EV – an aspirational SUV for personal car buyers looking for a thrilling, connected drive experience with zero emissions and attractive pricing.

SOURCE: Tata Motors