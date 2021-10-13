Tata Motors joins hands with Endress+Hauser Flowtec (India) Pvt. Ltd to offer electric mobility for employee transportation

State-of-the-art electric buses are designed specifically for staff transportation

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced its association with Endress+Hauser Flowtec (India) Pvt. Ltd, a global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial process engineering, for deployment of electric buses for employee transportation. The association marks a unique contract of electric buses by a corporate in India. Tata Motors has delivered two units of 9-metre 34-seater AC electric buses and a DC fast charger for green employee mobility from its facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The electric buses were flagged off at Endress+Hauser Flowtec (India) Pvt. Ltd’s facility in Aurangabad in presence of Shri Baldev Singh, Additional Secretary (Industries), Government of Maharashtra, Mr. Othmar Hardegger, Consulate General, Switzerland, Mr. Sunil Chavan, District Collector, Aurangabad and Mr. Kulathu Kumar, President & Director, Endress+Hauser Flowtec (India) Pvt. Ltd along with other delegates from Tata Motors and Endress+Hauser Flowtec (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking on the vehicle delivery, Mr. Kulathu Kumar, President & Director, Endress+Hauser Flowtec (India) Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to be associated with Tata Motors to provide green mobility for our employees. Tata Motors understood our requirement and specially developed the buses to perfectly suit the application. The e-buses will be using electricity generated by the solar panels installed at our plant, thus enabling end-to-end environment-friendly transportation. We are confident that our association with Tata Motors will further fortify in the times to come and will a set a precedence for other corporates to adopt e-mobility for the greener future of our country.”

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Mr. Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors said, “We are honoured to be a part of Endress+Hauser Flowtec’s endeavour of offering sustainable staff mobility solutions. Tata Motors’ electric drivetrains have proven to be a success amongst the government entities, and we are excited to collaborate with Endress+Hauser Flowtec (India) Pvt. Ltd to accelerate the transformation to green and clean transportation. With sizeably better cost-efficiency, comfort and driveability; the zero-emission transportation solutions and infrastructure are set to conquer the future of clean, reliable and low-cost mobility in the private sector. We are also enthused to implement our learnings from the vast data collected on prior public ventures, on future orders placed by private fleet owners. Our countrywide experience combined with local ingenuity helps us deliver an entire package of electric vehicle mobility, which comprises best-in-class products and state-of-the-art infrastructure framework.”

SOURCE: Tata Motors