Tata Motors introduces Turbotronn 2.0 engine, makes trucking more efficient and reliable

Technologically advanced, available in 180-204 PS power nodes, powers trucks in the 19-42 tonne segment

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today introduced its technologically-advanced engine, Turbotronn 2.0, to deliver a new benchmark of excellence in trucking. Highly fuel efficient and reliable, this indigenously-developed, versatile engine will power Tata trucks in 19-42 tonne range for multiple applications across categories. Perfectly suited for rapidly growing e-commerce, logistics, parcel and courier segments, the Turbotronn 2.0 engine is designed to address specific needs expressed by customers, offers enhanced driving experience and is engineered to deliver robust performance with inherent benefits of lowering Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). It has been rigorously tested for over 30 lakh km and 70,000 cumulative hours across diverse duty cycles and harsh terrains. Fully compliant with the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms, the Turbotronn 2.0 is platform-agnostic and offered with Signa, Ultra, LPT and cowl platform and comes with a warranty of 6 years/6 lakh km.

A 5-litre turbocharged diesel engine, the efficient and versatile Turbotronn 2.0 is offered in multiple states of tune ranging from 180-204 PS and engineered to offer a flatter torque curve in the range of 700-850 Nm for better drivability. With longer oil drain and service intervals of 1 lakh km, its distinctive attributes ensure more vehicle uptime to generate higher revenues.

Introducing the Turbotronn 2.0, Mr. Rajendra Petkar, President and Chief Technology Officer, Tata Motors, said “The Turbotronn 2.0 is one of our most advanced internal combustion engines. Engineered with latest technologies, it enables trucks to cover longer distances in shorter time. Its robust performance and high fuel efficiency has set new industry benchmarks for trucking in India.”

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President & Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors, said, “At Tata Motors, we closely partner with customers to make their businesses prosper. The Turbotronn 2.0 has been developed with extensive inputs from transporters and provides them with an edge in the highly competitive industry. Its superior value proposition, makes trucking more seamless, efficient and reliable resulting in higher revenues and lower costs.”

As a comprehensive mobility solutions provider, Tata Motors commercial vehicles come with advanced features, efficient powertrains and richer value-additions. Fleet owners benefit from better fuel efficiency, lower operating costs, high vehicle uptime, real-time tracking and analytics through Tata Motors Fleet Edge. Its Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative provides unmatched vehicle lifecycle management services, including fleet management solutions, annual maintenance contract and roadside assistance amongst others. With the widest service network of 2500+ touchpoints, staffed by trained specialists and backed by Tata Genuine Parts, Tata Motors ensures unparalleled quality and service commitment.

As part of a reliability test, Tata Motors kick-started a 30-day endurance run with its Tata Ultra T.19, powered by the Turbotronn 2.0 engine. The aim was to do a non-stop run on the Golden Quadrilateral, a crucial national highway network connecting India’s metros establishing highest possible standards of durability and efficiency. The Tata Ultra T.19 not only completed nine rounds of the Golden Quadrilateral successfully but also secured nine records in both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records. These extraordinary achievements were made possible by the efficient and reliable Turbotronn 2.0 engine-powered Tata Ultra T.19, marking a significant milestone in the realm of commercial vehicles.

Tata Motors triumphs with first-in-the country records in India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records:

Fastest to cover 30,000km by a medium CV

Fastest to cover Golden Quadrilateral by a medium CV

Highest fuel efficiency by a diesel medium CV

Highest fuel efficiency by a diesel medium CV over one roundtrip of Golden Quadrilateral

Maximum distance covered by a medium CV in a month

Maximum distance covered by a fully loaded 19tonne truck in a month

Highest fuel efficiency by a diesel medium CV on Chennai-Kolkata stretch

Highest fuel efficiency by a diesel medium CV on Delhi-Mumbai stretch

Highest fuel efficiency by a diesel medium CV on Kolkata-Delhi stretch

SOURCE: Tata Motors