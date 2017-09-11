Tata Motors introduces TIGOR XM to tap the opportunity in sedan market

The Tata Tigor StyleBack sedan has received a warm welcome from many Indian car buyers, who appreciate its potent combination of style, features, performance and price. Keeping in mind the growing aspirations of customers, Tata Motors today announced the introduction of the TIGOR XM variant with nine important features, in time for the festive season. The TIGOR XM petrol has been priced competitively at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs, ex-showroom Delhi.

The TIGOR XM comes loaded with exciting features like a class leading infotainment system, manual central locking with key, power windows for front and rear, speed dependent auto door locks, follow me home lamps, LED fuel gauge, full fabric seat upholstery, interior lamps with theatre dimming and full wheel covers.

Tata Motors continues to set new benchmarks in the competitive sedan segment. Introduction of this variant will further strengthen the sedan portfolio and will provide customers with a feature-rich car at an exciting price point. The TIGOR XM will be available in petrol and diesel fuel types with manual transmission. The new variant will be available across all Tata Motors authorised dealerships, starting September 15, 2017, in a phased manner.

According to Mr. Vivek Srivatsa – Head – Marketing, PVBU, Tata Motors, “We are constantly working towards filling in spaces in each segment and TIGOR XM is our response to this growing segment. As per our turnaround strategy, we are working with a renewed focus and energy to improve our market share and bring products faster to market.”

