Tata Motors introduces NEXON EV PRIME with exciting new intelligent features

In line with its New Forever philosophy, Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, today announced the introduction of Nexon EV Prime with high-end, smart features such as the Multi-Mode Regen, Automatic Brake Lamp Activation on Regen, Cruise Control, Indirect Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS), Smartwatch integrated connectivity feature, and Charging Timeout of 110 seconds.

Taking the EV ownership experience to the next level, the Company is also extending these new intuitive features to over 22,000 existing Nexon EV owners, through a first of its kind Software Update from Tata Motors. This update will benefit current owners in their journey towards ‘Evolving to Electric’ by enhancing their drive experience, connectivity and efficiency. Acknowledging the efforts taken by early ambassadors of EVs, Tata Motors is offering the first Software Update to its existing customers, free of charge, from 25th July 2022 at its Authorised Service Centres. To ensure a seamless transition, Tata Motors will roll-out an educative programme for customers soon. Subsequent software updates to all existing owners will be on paid basis.

According to Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.,“The Nexon EV has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way in the electric vehicle segment since its launch. It is the default choice for EV intenders with a market share of over 65%. With the Nexon EV Prime we expect to further strengthen our strategy of keeping our product offerings New Forever. Further with this software update to current owners we are setting new benchmark of what customers can expect as part of Tata EV ownership experience.”

The Nexon EV Prime is an aspirational electric SUV that delivers an anxiety-free long-range (ARAI certified range of 312 kms) on a single charge with zero emissions. It is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high-capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The carline comes with best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards. It also offers a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 kms (whichever is earlier) on battery and motor. Furthermore, the car offers 35 Mobile App-based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behavior analytics, navigation, and remote diagnostics. The Nexon EV is available in three colours: Signature Teal Blue, Glacier White and the recently introduced Daytona Grey.

