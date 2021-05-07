Tata Motors increases passenger vehicle prices and extends price protection for customers who have booked vehicles on or before 7th May

Tata Motors, India’s leading vehicle manufacturer has announced that effective 8th May, it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles, averaging 1.8%, depending on the variant and model

Continuing its commitment towards customers, Tata Motors will offer protection from the price increase to customers who have booked Tata passenger vehicles on or before 7th May. For the wellbeing of its business and supporting ecosystem, the Company had recently announced that it has set in motion a comprehensive ‘Business Agility Plan’ to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers and suppliers.

According to Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business, “Increase in prices of commodities, such as steel and precious metals, necessitates us to pass on a part of it through increase in price of our products. Keeping in mind the interest of customers who have booked cars already, we are offering price protection for all bookings done till date (on or before 7th May 2021). This price increase will be effective for bookings made thereafter (effective 8 May 2021). Our ‘New Forever’ product range continues to witness strong acceptance in the market and we are thankful to our customers for their continued trust in the brand.”

