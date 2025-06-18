Tata Motors inaugurates Re.Wi.Re – advanced vehicle scrapping facilities in Lucknow and Raipur

Reaffirming its commitment to driving India’s transition towards sustainable mobility and a circular economy, Tata Motors — India’s leading automobile manufacturer—today announced the opening of two state-of-the-art Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect – Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) and Raipur (Chhattisgarh)

Reaffirming its commitment to driving India’s transition towards sustainable mobility and a circular economy, Tata Motors — India’s leading automobile manufacturer—today announced the opening of two state-of-the-art Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect – Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) and Raipur (Chhattisgarh). Inaugurated (virtually) by the Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, Shri Nitin Gadkari, these facilities are designed to safely and responsibly dismantle end-of-life vehicles. They are equipped to handle passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands, including two- and three-wheelers.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, said, “I am pleased to launch two Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities in Lucknow and Raipur. These modern centres mark a progressive step under the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy, which empowers citizens to transition to cleaner, more fuel-efficient vehicles through structured incentives. These facilities will play a crucial role in the safe dismantling of unfit vehicles while enabling the recovery of valuable materials for scientific recycling. I commend Tata Motors for their steadfast commitment to sustainability and for establishing a nationwide RVSF infrastructure that aligns with global standards. Progressive initiatives like these are vital to building a robust ecosystem that makes vehicle scrappage accessible, efficient, and impactful across the country.”

The Raipur RVSF will be operated by Tata Motors’ partner Raipur Green Energy Pvt Ltd and has a capacity to safely dismantle up to 25,000 vehicles per annum, while the Lucknow facility that can scrap up to 15,000 vehicles annually and is operated by Moto Scrapland Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking about the Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect initiative, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “Sustainability is not merely a commitment at Tata Motors—it is a foundational pillar shaping the future of mobility. Guided by the principles of a circular economy, we are steadfast in our pursuit of responsible and eco-friendly practices. With the widest nationwide network of Re.Wi.Re facilities, Tata Motors is now equipped to responsibly dismantle over 1.75 lakh end-of-life vehicles annually. We deeply value the unwavering support and collaboration of our partners, state governments, and local authorities in turning this vision into reality. I would especially like to thank Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari for his continued leadership and encouragement in advancing sustainable mobility and vehicle recycling in India.”

With this expansion, Tata Motors now operates 10 vehicle-scrapping centres, including facilities in Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Chandigarh, Delhi NCR, Pune, Guwahati, Raipur, Lucknow and Kolkata. Each Re.Wi.Re facility is fully digitalised, with all its operations seamless and paperless. Equipped with cell-type dismantling for commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers, and line-type dismantling for passenger vehicles, there are dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases. Every vehicle undergoes a meticulous documentation and dismantling process designed specifically to meet the responsible scrapping requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles, guaranteeing safe disposal of all components as per the nation’s vehicle scrappage policy. The Re.Wi.Re. facility embodies a ground-breaking leap towards fostering sustainable practices within the automotive industry.

SOURCE: Tata Motors