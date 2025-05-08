Tata Motors inaugurates advanced vehicle scrapping facility in Kolkata

The state-of-the-art facility has an annual capacity to scrap 21,000 end-of-life vehicles

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today launched their registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in Kolkata. This marks the launch of the company’s eighth RVSF across the country. Named ‘Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect,’ this cutting-edge facility is designed to sustainably and safely dismantle up to 21,000 end-of-life vehicles annually. The RVSF will be operated by Tata Motors’ partner, Selladale Synergies India Pvt. Ltd, and is equipped to handle the scrapping of passenger and commercial vehicles, along with two-wheelers and three-wheelers, across all brands.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Mr. Snehasis Chakraborty, Hon’ble Minister of Transport, Government of West Bengal, Mr. Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata, Hon’ble Minister of Urban Development & Municipal Affairs, Government of West Bengal, who joined the event virtually and Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President & Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, along with other dignitaries from the Government of West Bengal and Tata Motors. The company now operates registered vehicle scrappage centres in Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Chandigarh, Delhi NCR, Pune and Guwahati. The Kolkata facility is the third Re.Wi.Re in eastern India, allowing better accessibility to customers in the region.

Inaugurating the facility, Mr. Snehasis Chakraborty, Hon’ble Minister of Transport, Government of West Bengal, said, “The inauguration of Tata Motors’ Re.Wi.Re is a welcome step towards building a cleaner and more efficient future for our people. This initiative will also support the adoption of newer, safer energy-efficient vehicles and create circular economy opportunities within the transport sector. We appreciate Tata Motors, Selladale Synergies and all partners involved for bringing this initiative to our state.” Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata, Hon’ble Minister of Urban Development & Municipal Affairs, Government of West Bengal, said, “The launch of Tata Motors’ RVSF reflects a meaningful step towards sustainable development, helping to reduce environmental burden in our state and improve overall well-being. This facility will create valuable employment opportunities for the state. We commend Tata Motors for taking this forward-thinking step for the people of our state.” Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President & Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “Tata Motors is committed to driving sustainable mobility solutions while fostering a circular economy. The inauguration of West Bengal’s first Re.Wi.Re and the country’s eighth facility is a significant step in expanding our vehicle scrapping ecosystem. With the cumulative capacity of dismantling more than 1.3 lakh vehicles annually across eight Tata Motors RVSFs, we are proud to lead the way in transforming India’s vehicle scrapping ecosystem with a focus on safety, compliance and sustainability.”

Each Re.Wi.Re facility is fully digitalised, with all its operations seamless and paperless. Equipped with cell-type dismantling for commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers, and line-type dismantling for passenger vehicles, there are dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases. Every vehicle undergoes a meticulous documentation and dismantling process designed specifically to meet the responsible scrapping requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles, guaranteeing safe disposal of all components as per the nation’s vehicle scrappage policy. The Re.Wi.Re. facility embodies a ground-breaking leap towards fostering sustainable practices within the automotive industry.

