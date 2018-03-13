Tata Motors inaugurates its 14th commercial vehicle dealership in Gujarat State

Tata Motors today inaugurated its 14th commercial vehicle dealership in the State of Gujarat through its newly appointed dealer, Shree Ambica Auto Sales & Service in Vadodara. The new state-of-the-art dealership facility has been developed on over 40000 sq.ft of land, providing customers with a complete sale, service and spares experience, for Tata Motors MHCV & Buses range of commercial vehicles, all under one roof.

Located at GIDC Ranoli, the new 3S facility’s after-sales service arrangement has a capacity to cater to 36 vehicles a day. Equipped with 15 bays staffed by professionally trained technicians, it also offers amenities such as an advanced full range wheel alignment unit, an air-conditioned customer lounge, driver restrooms with bunkers and washrooms. Associating with Shree Ambica Auto Sales & Service is part of a long-term vision and commitment of offering 24*7 services to the customers. Qualified and skilled staff members will make the whole experience of purchasing and owning a Tata Motors commercial vehicle hassle-free.

Overall Workshop View, Cum Warranty traning, Agg.o/h, Elactric & Tool Room

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. R Ramakrishnan, Global Head, Customer Care, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit said, “Tata Motors is continuously enhancing the coverage and capacity of our network to cater to the increasing needs of our ever-growing customer base. We are happy to extend the responsibility of Vadodara territory to Shree Ambica Auto Sales & Service to expand our services at Vadodara, a very key market in Gujarat. With an encouraging demand for our commercial vehicles, this comprehensive facility being inaugurated today is also strategically located close to Delhi- Mumbai Highway and will also provide support to our Cargo truck owners from various states. Shree Ambica Auto Sales & Service is a MHCV & Buses range dealer and will be catering to both Cargo and Passenger segments in Vadodara District. With this new facility, Gujarat state has the highest number of 36 such 3S dealership facilities for sales, service and spare parts in addition to the 63 Tata Authorized Service stations (TASS), totaling 99 service facilities to be able to serve our growing base of customers and their vehicles”

Mr. Kanu Bhai Modi, Managing Partner, Shree Ambica Auto Sales & Service said, “We are extremely delighted and privileged to continue our partnership with Tata Motors and now happy to be present in Vadodara as well. At our new state-of-the-art dealership, customers can experience a host of primary and value-added services for Tata Motors entire range of commercial vehicles, through trained personnel. The new facility in Vadodara offers a contemporary-styled hub for Sales, Service and Spare Parts and is spacious, for a comfortable purchase and service experience.”

The inauguration of a new dealership is part of Tata Motors’ strategy to leverage the substantial demand of commercial vehicles in Gujarat. It also helps the company retain its distinction of being the leading commercial vehicle manufacturer with the largest sales and services network for commercial vehicles in India.

