Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 79,923 in April 2019

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in April 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 79,923 nos., lower by 22%, over April 2018.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in April 2019 were at 31,726 nos., lower by 20%, over April 2018.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in April 2019 were at 48197 nos., lower by 23%, compared to April 2018.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 35,451 vehicles (*JLR number for April 2019 includes CJLR volumes of 3,332 units). Jaguar wholesales for the month were 13,301 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 22,150 vehicles.

*CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

SOURCE: Tata Motors