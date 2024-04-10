Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 3,77,432 in Q4 FY24

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q4 FY24, including Jaguar Land Rover** were at 3,77,432 nos., higher by 8%, as compared to Q4 FY23

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q4 FY24, including Jaguar Land Rover** were at 3,77,432 nos., higher by 8%, as compared to Q4 FY23.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY24 were at 1,11,591 nos., lower by 6%, over Q4 FY23.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles* in Q4 FY24 were at 1,55,651 nos., higher by 15% as compared to Q4 FY23.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover** were 1,10,190 vehicles, higher by 16%. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,528 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 96,662 vehicles.

*Tata Motors passenger vehicles includes sales of electric vehicles

**JLR number does not include CJLR volumes (CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR)

SOURCE: Tata Motors