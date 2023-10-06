Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 3,42,376 in Q2 FY24

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q2 FY24, including Jaguar Land Rover** were at 3,42,376 nos., higher by 7%, as compared to Q2 FY23

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q2 FY24, including Jaguar Land Rover** were at 3,42,376 nos., higher by 7%, as compared to Q2 FY23.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2 FY24 were at 106,620 nos., higher by 3%, over Q2 FY23.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors *passenger vehicles in Q2 FY24 were at 1,38,939 nos., lower by 3% as compared to Q2 FY23.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover** were 96,817 vehicles, higher by 29%. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,560 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 83,257 vehicles.

*Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles includes sales of Electric Vehicles

**JLR number does not include CJLR volumes (CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR)

SOURCE: Tata Motors