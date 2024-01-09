Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 338,177 in Q3 FY24

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3 FY24, including Jaguar Land Rover** were at 338,177 nos., higher by 9%, as compared to Q3 FY23

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3 FY24, including Jaguar Land Rover** were at 338,177 nos., higher by 9%, as compared to Q3 FY23.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY24 were at 98,679 nos., higher by 1%, over Q3 FY23.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors *passenger vehicles in Q3 FY24 were at 138,455 nos., higher by 5% as compared to Q3 FY23.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover** were 101,043 vehicles, higher by 27%. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 12,149 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 88,894 vehicles.

*Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles includes sales of Electric Vehicles

**JLR number does not include CJLR volumes (CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR)

SOURCE: Tata Motors