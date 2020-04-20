Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 231,929 in Q4 FY20

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q4 FY20, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 231,929 nos., lower by 35%, as compared to Q4 FY19.*

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY20 were at 72,608 nos., lower by 49%, over Q4 FY19.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q4 FY20 were at 159,321 nos., lower by 26% as compared to Q4 FY19.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 126,979 vehicles (**JLR number for Q4 FY20 includes CJLR volumes of 6,288 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 32,940 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 94,039 vehicles.

* Minor difference with respect to cumulative volumes of monthly Tata Motors Limited press releases attributes to the quarterly reconciliation process

**CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

SOURCE: Tata Motors