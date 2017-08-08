Home > News Releases > Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 98,534 in July 2017

Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 98,534 in July 2017

August 8, 2017

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in July 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 98,534 nos., higher by 12%, over July 2016.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in July 2017 were at 32,026 nos., higher by 5%, over July 2016.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in July 2017 were at 66,508 nos., higher by 15%, compared to July 2016.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 51,425 vehicles (*JLR number for July 17 includes CJLR volumes of 6,805 units). Jaguar wholesales for the month were 14,452 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 36,973 vehicles.

