Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 94,210 in August 2017

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in August 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 94,210 nos., higher by 9%, over August 2016.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in August 2017 were at 35,352 nos., higher by 17%, over August 2016.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in August 2017 were at 58,858 nos., higher by 5%, compared to August 2016.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 44,420 vehicles (*JLR number for August 17 includes CJLR volumes of 7,026 units). Jaguar wholesales for the month were 10,978 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 33,442 vehicles.

*CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

