Home > News Releases > Commercial Vehicles News Releases > Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 94,210 in August 2017

Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 94,210 in August 2017

September 12, 2017

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in August 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 94,210 nos., higher by 9%, over August 2016.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in August 2017 were at 35,352 nos., higher by 17%, over August 2016.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in August 2017 were at 58,858 nos., higher by 5%, compared to August 2016.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 44,420 vehicles (*JLR number for August 17 includes CJLR volumes of 7,026 units). Jaguar wholesales for the month were 10,978 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 33,442 vehicles.

*CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017