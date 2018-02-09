Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 114,797 in January 2018

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in January 2018, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 114,797 nos., higher by 20%, over January 2017.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in January 2018 were at 44,828 nos., higher by 32%, over January 2017.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in January 2018 were at 69,969 nos., higher by 13%, compared to January 2017.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 49,631 vehicles (*JLR number for January 2018 includes CJLR volumes of 8,125 units). Jaguar wholesales for the month were 16108 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 33523 vehicles.

*CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

