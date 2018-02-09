Home > News Releases > Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 114,797 in January 2018

Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 114,797 in January 2018

February 9, 2018

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in January 2018, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 114,797 nos., higher by 20%, over January 2017.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in January 2018 were at  44,828 nos., higher by 32%, over January 2017.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in January 2018 were at 69,969 nos., higher by 13%, compared to January 2017.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 49,631 vehicles (*JLR number for January 2018 includes CJLR volumes of 8,125 units). Jaguar wholesales for the month were 16108 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 33523 vehicles.

*CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

