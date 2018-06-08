Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 107,343 in May 2018

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in May 2018, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 107,343 nos., higher by 24%, over May 2017.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in May 2018 were at 40,989 nos., higher by 45%, over May 2017.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in May 2018 were at 66,354 nos., higher by 14%, compared to May 2017.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 48,786 vehicles (*JLR number for May 2018 includes CJLR volumes of 7,037 units). Jaguar wholesales for the month were 15,320 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 33,466 vehicles.

*CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

