Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 107,343 in May 2018

June 8, 2018

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in May 2018, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 107,343 nos., higher by 24%, over May 2017.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in May 2018 were at 40,989 nos., higher by 45%, over May 2017.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in May 2018 were at 66,354 nos., higher by 14%, compared to May 2017.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 48,786 vehicles (*JLR number for May 2018 includes CJLR volumes of 7,037 units). Jaguar wholesales for the month were 15,320 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 33,466 vehicles.

*CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

