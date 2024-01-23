Tata Motors Fleet Edge digitally connects 5 lakh commercial vehicles

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced connecting 5 lakh commercial vehicles with Fleet Edge, its dedicated connected vehicle platform

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced connecting 5 lakh commercial vehicles with Fleet Edge, its dedicated connected vehicle platform. Designed specially for efficient fleet management, Fleet Edge uses smart technologies to increase vehicle uptime and improve road safety. The platform shares action-able insights in real time on vehicle status, health, location and driver behaviour of every vehicle connected to it. This enables owners and fleet managers to take better decisions for enhancing operational efficiency, lowering logistics costs and improving profits.

Key features: Tata Motors Fleet Edge

Real time vehicle health insights

Track and trace vehicles

Driving behavior alerts

Fuel consumption analysis

Access to point of interest data

Speaking about reaching this first-of-its-kind milestone, Mr. Bharat Bhushan, Head – Digital Business, Tata Motors commercial vehicles, states, “Tata Motors is committed to making logistics more seamless and efficient. Fleet Edge has been a real game changer in this endeavour with its strong value proposition, data-based intelligence, real-time insights and vehicle prognosis enabling smarter fleet management. Lakhs of our customers are seeing immense value in using it and benefiting from the increase in operational efficiencies and lower total cost of ownership of their trucks. As true partners, we are working closely with our customers to make their businesses more successful.”

Fleet Edge comes with a user-friendly interface that displays an array of inputs received from various sensors pre-installed in a vehicle to regularly monitor vehicle health and increase its uptime with ready alerts for timely maintenance. It also analyses driving patterns to suggest fuel saving techniques and tracks driving behaviour.

All commercial EVs, medium and heavy trucks and buses from Tata Motors are Fleet Edge ready with a 4G SIM embedded in them. The Telematics Control Unit (TCU) is AIS 140 compliant, with safety and security functions. Advanced algorithms analyse data inputs from these smart vehicles on multiple parameters to present several value-adding insights. Fleet owners and managers can accordingly take better and informed decisions as per their business need. They can choose from Standard and Advance subscription schemes as per their requirements to optimise the Fleet Edge platform.

SOURCE: Tata Motors