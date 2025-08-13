Tata Motors Enters the Dominican Republic with Versatile Range of Commercial Vehicles

Introduces solutions catering to varied segments – Super Ace, Xenon, Ultra range of trucks and LPT 613

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer and a global leader in mobility solutions, has officially entered the Dominican Republic market through a strategic partnership with Equimax, its authorised distributor. This launch marks a significant milestone in Tata Motors’ global expansion strategy and introduces a tailored portfolio of commercial vehicles designed to meet the evolving needs of the region’s logistics, infrastructure, and last-mile delivery sectors.

The product lineup includes the Tata Super Ace for agile last-mile delivery, the Tata Xenon pickup for rugged utility, the Ultra range of trucks (T.6, T.7, T.9) for smart intra-city logistics, and the LPT 613 tipper for construction and infrastructure applications. These vehicles are engineered to deliver superior performance, durability, and total cost of ownership—hallmarks of Tata Motors’ global reputation.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Asif Shamim, Head – International Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “The Dominican Republic presents a high-potential market aligned with Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles’ global growth ambitions. With its growing economy and infrastructure, our advanced commercial vehicle solutions are well-positioned to support national development goals. Backed by Equimax’s strong local presence, we aim to deliver unmatched value through reliable products, efficient service, and long-term customer support for meeting the aspirations of transporters and businesses in the country.”

Mr. Gabriel Tellerias, President, Equimax, added, “The introduction of Tata Motors’ globally trusted commercial vehicles marks an important milestone for the Dominican Republic’s transport and logistics sector. These vehicles have been carefully selected from Tata Motors’ expansive portfolio and reflect a clear understanding of local business needs. Our priority will be to ensure a superior ownership experience through Equimax’s strong commitment to exceptional after-sales service, offering customers timely support and long-term value. We value our partnership with Tata Motors and look forward to driving growth and progress together in the Dominican Republic.”

Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles are sold in over 40 countries worldwide, with a portfolio that spans sub-1-tonne mini-trucks to 60-tonne heavy-duty trucks and 9- to 71-seater passenger transport solutions. With over seven decades of experience in commercial mobility, the company continues to deliver on its promise of performance, durability, and total cost efficiency — built on a foundation of frugal engineering and global innovation.

