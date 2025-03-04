Tata Motors drives India’s green future with country’s first hydrogen truck trials

16 trucks to drive across key freight corridors, paving the way for a net-zero emissions future

In a landmark development towards India’s vision of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, Tata Motors, the country’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has launched the first-ever trials of hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks. This historic trial, which marks a significant step towards sustainable long distance cargo transportation, was flagged off by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy. The ceremony also saw the participation of Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, among other distinguished delegates from the Government of India and the two companies.

Through this pioneering initiative, Tata Motors underscores its commitment to leading the charge in sustainable mobility solutions, aligning with India’s broader green energy goals. It was awarded the tender for this trial, which is funded by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. It marks a significant step forward in assessing the real-world commercial viability of using hydrogen powered vehicles for long distance haulage as well as setting-up the requisite enabling infrastructure for their seamless operation.

The trial phase will span up to 24 months and involves deployment of 16 advanced hydrogen-powered vehicles with varying configurations and payload capacities. These trucks, equipped with new age Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engines (H2-ICE) and Fuel Cell (H2-FCEV) technologies, will be tested on India’s most prominent freight routes, including those around Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Surat, Vadodara, Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar.

Flagging-off the trial, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, said, “Hydrogen is the fuel of the future with immense potential to transform India’s transportation sector by reducing emissions and enhancing energy self-reliance. Such Initiatives will accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility in heavy-duty trucking, and move us closer to an efficient, low-carbon future. I congratulate Tata Motors for taking the lead in this significant step towards enabling hydrogen-powered green and smart transportation.”

Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India said, “Hydrogen is an important fuel for India’s transition to a sustainable and zero-carbon future. The beginning of this trial is a significant step forward in showcasing the potential of green hydrogen in decarbonizing India’s transportation sector. This initiative, part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, reflects our commitment to driving innovation and achieving India’s energy independence while contributing to global climate goals. I applaud Tata Motors for taking the lead in this pioneering effort.”

Highlighting Tata Motors’ preparedness, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors is deeply honored to be at the forefront of driving India’s transformation towards greener, smarter, and sustainable mobility. As a company with a long-standing commitment to nation-building, we have continuously embraced innovation to develop mobility solutions that contribute to India’s growth and development. Today, with the commencement of these hydrogen truck trials, we are proud to further this legacy by pioneering the transition to clean, zero emission energy for long haul transportation. We are grateful to the Government of India for their visionary leadership in making this possible, and we remain committed to playing our part in building sustainable, future ready mobility solutions that will deliver better performance and efficiency.”

The flagged-off vehicles exemplify Tata Motors’ comprehensive approach to hydrogen mobility, displaying both Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2ICE) and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) technologies. This includes two Tata Prima

H.55S prime movers—one powered by H2ICE and the other by FCEV, alongside the Tata Prima H.28, an advanced H2ICE truck. With an operational range of 300-500 km, these vehicles are engineered for sustainable, cost-efficient, and high-performance transportation. Featuring the premium Prima cabin and advanced driver-assist safety features, they enhance driver comfort, reduce fatigue, and improve productivity while setting new benchmarks for safety in trucking.

Tata Motors is at the forefront of developing innovative mobility solutions powered by alternative fuel technologies such as battery electric, CNG, LNG, hydrogen internal combustion, and hydrogen fuel cell. The company offers a robust portfolio of alternate-fuel powered commercial vehicles across various segments, including small commercial vehicles, trucks, buses and vans. The company had won a tender of 15 Hydrogen FCEV buses, which are successfully deployed on Indian roads.

SOURCE: Tata Motors