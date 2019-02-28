Tata Motors drives in the Hexa 2019 edition with stunning features

On the completion of its successful 2 years, Tata Motors enhanced its Hexa range of lifestyle SUVs with the launch of the Hexa 2019 edition. The Hexa 2019 edition sets itself apart with its style quotient and amps up the infotainment & connectivity offering, making it a perfect choice for the bold and successful.

Based on the Impact Design philosophy, Hexa takes design to the next level with a host of dual tone roof options along with multiple options of alloys on the Automatic, 4*4 and other trims, to bring out the bold yet stylish character of the SUV. Equipped with new exciting features, the 2019 edition of the Hexa comes with Next-Gen technology of 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto connectivity across variants. The Hexa range starts at INR. 12.99 Lakhs (Ex. Showroom Delhi).

According to Mr. S. N. Barman – Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors – “In our continuous endeavor to offer our customers with a superior driving experience, we are pleased to introduce the new Hexa 2019 edition. Our versatile SUV Hexa has caught the imagination of the country with its distinctive on-road and off-road capabilities and has witnessed a strong traction in the market. We are confident that this new edition will help us take forward our brand promise of offering customers aspirational products with the next level of design and technology.”

The Hexa 2019 edition will come in 5 color options with 2 options of the Dual tone roof- Infinity Black and Titanium Grey, in the top end variants, reinstating the Impact design philosophy. This bold statement makes the Hexa stand apart from all the SUVs currently in the Indian market. Additionally, the 7 inch ergonomically placed touchscreen by Harman with Android Auto & 10 speaker JBL system, offers an extraordinary infotainment experience. Adding to this, the new Hexa 2019 edition will offer Diamond cut alloy wheels in the Automatic variants for the cool city sleeker while the manual transmission will be styled with Charcoal Grey Alloy Wheels, to complement the active and dynamic lifestyles of the customer.

Launched in 2017, the Hexa has successfully established itself as a stylish, rugged and feature laden SUV with segment leading off-roading capabilities. True to its indomitable spirit, Hexa has established itself as a comfortable 6/7 seater SUV. On the occasion of the its 2 year completion, the Company also launched a ‘Hexa Exclusive collector’s Limited Edition Coffee Table book’ which chronicles the adventures of Hexa in different terrains and geographies.

