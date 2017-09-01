Tata Motors domestic sales grows by 26% in August 2017

Tata Motors passenger and commercial vehicles total sales (including exports) in August 2017 were at 48,988 vehicles, higher by 14% over 43,105 vehicles sold in August 2016.

The company’s domestic sales of commercial and passenger vehicles for August 2017 were at 45,906 nos., higher by 26%, over 36,510 nos., in August 2016, due to growing demand across segments and increased positive customer sentiments.

Domestic – Commercial Vehicles

The overall commercial vehicles sales in August 2017, in the domestic market were at 31,566 nos. higher by 34% over August 2016. The sales grew on the back of growing demand across segments supported by the continued ramp-up in production of BSIV vehicles since April this year. The company also passed on the benefits of GST to consumers by reducing the prices of its vehicles across all commercial vehicle segments.

The M&HCV segment saw a strong growth of 52%, at 10,926 nos., in August 2017, over 7,190 units, in August 2016. This segment witnessed strong pick-up in demand on the back of continuously increasing acceptance of the SCR technology, and driven by stricter implementation of regulatory norms on overloading, as well as sector specific (Trucks and Construction Tippers) demand.

The I&LCV truck segment also saw an upward trajectory, at 3,881 nos., grew by 44%, over 2,703 vehicles, sold in August 2016, due to increased buying with the onset of festive season. Tata Motors Passenger Carriers sales (including buses), in August 2017 were at 4,078 nos., declined by 4%, over 4,238 units, in August 2016, largely due to delay in procurement from the State Transport Undertakings.

The SCV cargo and pickup segment continued the growth momentum at 12,681 nos., higher by 35% over 9,377 units, last August 2016, on the back of growing demand for new product introductions of the XL range of Tata Ace and the Tata Xenon Yodha pickup.

Domestic – Passenger Vehicles

In August 2017, Tata Motors passenger vehicles, in the domestic market, recorded sales at 14,340 nos., grew by 10%, over August 2016, bolstered by the strong demand for the Tata Tiago and the Tata Tigor. The car segment remained flat at 11,462 nos., and the UV segment grew by 84% at 2,878 nos., driven by the Tata HEXA.

Cumulative sales growth of all passenger vehicles in the domestic market for the fiscal were at 64,131 nos., a growth of 10%, compared to 58,064 nos., in the last fiscal.

Exports

The company’s sales from exports was at 3 082 nos. in August 2017, a decline of 53%, compared to 6,595 vehicles sold in August 2016, due to continued drop in industry volumes in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

