Tata Motors domestic sales grows by 13% in July 2017

Tata Motors passenger and commercial vehicle total sales (including exports) in July 2017 were at 46,216 vehicles, higher by 7% over 43,160 vehicles sold in July 2016. The company’s domestic sales of Tata commercial and passenger vehicles for July 2017 were at 42,775 nos., higher by 13%, over 37,789 nos., in July 2016.

Domestic – Commercial Vehicles

The overall commercial vehicles sales in July 2017, in the domestic market were at 27,842 nos. higher by 15% over July 2016, due to ramp-up of BS4 production, across segments. The Company also passed on the benefits of GST to consumers by reducing the prices of its vehicles across all commercial vehicle segments.

The M&HCV segment saw a rebound in July 2017 and witnessed pick-up in demand and availability because of continued production ramp up. New models launched in the fastest growing segments of 49 ton and 37 ton categories have also gained strong traction in the market. Sales of M&HCV business grew by 10% in July 2017 at 8,640 nos., over 7,879 sales in July 2016, establishing the wider acceptance of new SCR technology.

The I&LCV truck segment also grew by 28% at 3,354 nos., over 2,626 vehicles sold in July 2016, on the back of good response to the new Ultra range and the new BS4 range in other products. Tata Motors Passenger Carriers sales (including buses), in July 2017 were at 4,472 nos., declined by 15%, over 5,233 units, in July 2016, largely due to supply constraints in the Bus segment.

The SCV cargo and pickup segment continued the growth momentum at 11,376 nos., higher by 34% over 8,504 units, last July 2016 due to good response to the Ace XL, Mega XL, Zip XL, and the Tata Yodha.

Domestic – Passenger Vehicles

In July 2017, Tata Motors passenger vehicles, in the domestic market, recorded sales at 14,933 nos., with a growth of 10%, over 13,547 units, in July 2016, due to continued strong demand for the Tata Tiago and the Tata Tigor. While the car segment marginally degrew by 1% at 12,125 nos., the UV segment grew by 110% at 2,808 nos., due to strong demand for Tata HEXA.

Cumulative sales growth of all passenger vehicles in the domestic market for the fiscal were at 49,791 nos., a growth of 10%, compared to 45,062 nos., in the last fiscal.

Exports

The company’s sales from exports was at 3441 nos. in July 2017, a decline of 36%, compared to 5,371 vehicles sold in July 2016, due to drop in volumes in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

