Tata Motors develops country’s first Bio-Methane Bus

Tata Motors, India’s largest Commercial Vehicles manufacturer and the No 1 Bus Brand yet again showcased a class-leading technology innovation- country’s first Bio-CNG (bio-methane) Bus at the Bio-energy programme, called ‘Urja Utsav’. This programme was organized by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Present at the event were Hon’ble Minister of MoPNG (Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas) Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State with Independent Charge for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines, Shri. Piyush Goyal.

Tata Motors has designed and developed bio-methane engines (5.7 SGI & 3.8 SGI) for LCV, ICV & MCV buses. Displayed at the event were three engines, along with the lead model; Tata LPO 1613 with 5.7 SGI NA BS-IV IOBD-II compliant bus. The Tata LPO 1613, already in operation by PMPML (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited) was showcased with bio-methane fuel at the event.

According to Mr. Girish Waugh, Head, Commercial Vehicles Business, Tata Motors,”Tata Motors has been at the fore front in pioneering latest technologies and providing smart city solutions in the commercial vehicle industry. We are delighted to present yet another product with innovation in alternate fuel technologies, to cater to the need for a greener country. The use of Bio-CNG will contribute in a positive manner to the Smart Cities proposition of keeping them clean and is a good option for wet garbage management.”

Speaking on the Bio-methane bus development, Mr. Rajendra Petkar, Head- Power System, Engineering, Tata Motors, “The showcase of the Bio-Methane bus is a step towards developing environment friendly vehicles. Bio-methane is produced out of bio-degradable materials like kitchen waste. This gas, which gets produced out of natural degradation process, escapes into the atmosphere unused. However, if this is trapped and used in engines, it reduces the net impact on environment and at the same time produces useful power.”

Tata Motors has pioneered the introduction of natural gas vehicles (CNG) in the country, for close to two decades and has introduced several technologies in CNG engines related to vehicle performance and safety including sequential gas injection technology, skip fire, plug type coils, long life spark plugs and longer oil drain intervals. Moving towards gas power will not only contribute majorly towards decreasing emissions for a cleaner environment, but operating engines on bio-methane will also help promote Government of India’s Smart City initiative.

