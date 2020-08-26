Tata Motors delivers Tata Tigor EVs to Ministry of AYUSH

India’s leading auto brand Tata Motors partners with the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), to deploy Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Delhi, as a part of its tender with EESL. The first batch of Tigor EVs was handed over to Shri P.N. Ranjit Kumar, Joint Secretary (Admin), Ministry of AYUSH by Mr. Raj Kumar Luthra, General Manager at EESL.

Tata Motors is playing a leading role in proactively driving the electric mobility in the country. The company is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to create an e-mobility ecosystem, “Tata uniEVerse”.

Tata Motors has consistently catered to the evolving needs of customers for electric cars with the introduction of best-selling products in both fleet (Tigor EV, with a range of 140 km & 213 km) and personal segment (Nexon EV, with a range of 312 km), thereby commanding a market share of 62% in EVs in Q1 FY21.

SOURCE: Tata Motors