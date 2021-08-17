Tata Motors delivers 10 Nexon EVs to the Government of Gujarat

Supports the state’s vision of a clean and green environment

India’s leading automobile company, Tata Motors, as part of its tender agreement with EESL, has handed over 10 Nexon EVs for the use by senior Government officials of the Government of Gujarat, associated with the Statue of Unity, located in Kevadiya, Gujarat. The handover ceremony took place in the presence of Dr. Rajiv Kumar Gupta (Additional Chief Secretary (Industries & Mines Deptt) & MD Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam, GOG.) on India’s 74th Independence Day. The delivery of the 10 units of the Nexon EV is symbolic of the Government’s celebration of a clean state and their commitment to a cleaner environment.

The Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, is dedicated to the visionary Indian statesman Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Standing at a height of 182 meters (597 ft.), the bronze-clad statue is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty and 29 meters taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha, which previously held the title of the world’s tallest statue. Located in Kevadiya, which is soon to become India’s first e-vehicle-only area, the Statue of Unity is designed by renowned Indian sculptor Ram V. Sutar and took five years to build.

Tata Motors has been playing a leading role in proactively driving the adoption of electric mobility in the country. The company is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse”.

Tata Motors has consistently catered to the evolving needs of customers for electric cars with the introduction of best-selling products, which is best exemplified by the Nexon EV; the electric UV holds a commanding market share of nearly 70% in the rapidly growing market for EVs. With more than 6000 Nexon EVs plying on Indian roads currently, the model has been widely appreciated by customers and the industry alike.

SOURCE: Tata Motors