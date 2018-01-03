Tata Motors delights its customers in 2018 with industry first, ‘Best-in-class Warranty’ for its Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Tata Motors has ushered in 2018 by providing a delightful experience for its discerning customers. The company has announced the first-of-its-kind ‘Best-in-class Warranty’ for 6 years for the entire range of Tractor-trailers, Multi-axel Trucks & Tippers of 16 tonnes and higher GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight). Tata Motors is the first company in India to introduce a standard driveline warranty of 6 years on the entire M&HCV range. This is a clear testament of the reliability, durability and technological supremacy of Tata Motors Trucks complemented by the trust reposed by the customers.

Additionally, the drivelines (engine, gearbox & rear axle) comes as a standard offer, while the warranty on the overall vehicle has been enhanced from 24 months to 36 months.

Commenting on this latest Customer Experience Excellence, Mr. Girish Wagh, Head, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit said, “For more than 70 years now, Tata Motors has been pioneering new technologies, products and value added services. The 6-year (6-Y) Warranty is another industry first, in our pursuit of offering better lifecycle benefit for our customers. We are pleased to offer the new warranty on our Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles to our customers while reiterating our commitment behind the quality of our vehicles – including the ones that are subject to the hardest use. With this announcement we also assure customers of greater benefits and hassle free business on availing long term (6Y) Annual Maintenance Contracts. Together, 6-Y warranty and 6-Y AMC will ensure lifetime peace of mind to our customer. We believe it’s a perfect way to delight our customers in 2018 and reward them for their trust and loyalty.”

The 6-year standard driveline warranty is designed based on the study of operation in lifecycle of over 20 lakh Tata trucks & tippers operating all over the country, in varied terrain, applications and loading conditions. The 6-year warranty is supported across Tata Motors extensive dealership & service network of over 1800+ touch points with service facility at every 50 kms across the country. Warranty is transferable on resale for balance period to second owner subject to vehicle transfer or hand change being intimated to Tata Motors and vehicle condition certified by TATA OK.

To provide a wholesome after sales experience, Tata Motors provides its customers with over 26 initiatives, including:

Tata Alert: Road Side Assistance program for ICV, M&HCV range of trucks & buses plying along Golden Quadrilateral, N-S/ E-W corridor, National Highways & State highways. Customers are offered restoration of Vehicles within 24 hrs. If Vehicle is not delivered within 24 hours, Rs. 1000/ is paid for each day as compensation.

Road Side Assistance program for ICV, M&HCV range of trucks & buses plying along Golden Quadrilateral, N-S/ E-W corridor, National Highways & State highways. Customers are offered restoration of Vehicles within 24 hrs. If Vehicle is not delivered within 24 hours, Rs. 1000/ is paid for each day as compensation. Customer Care App: Single window mobile application which gives access to a host of features including emergency SOS, Service Booking facility, Maintenance tips, Service History, Dealer location GPS Trip Meter etc.

Single window mobile application which gives access to a host of features including emergency SOS, Service Booking facility, Maintenance tips, Service History, Dealer location GPS Trip Meter etc. Tata Suraksha: A comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract with complete ownership of vehicle routine maintenance and repairs with customized and flexible options as per customer’s application ranging from Bronze to Platinum Plus offerings including variable packages of spares, service and labour.

A comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract with complete ownership of vehicle routine maintenance and repairs with customized and flexible options as per customer’s application ranging from Bronze to Platinum Plus offerings including variable packages of spares, service and labour. Tata Fleetman: A state-of-the-art Telematics solution with advanced features like Real Time vehicle tracking, Geo Fencing, Trip Management, Fuel Consumption and Fuel Theft monitoring, Driving pattern monitoring, Driver Performance Management and Vehicle health monitoring aided by customized analytics reports and digital alerts.

A state-of-the-art Telematics solution with advanced features like Real Time vehicle tracking, Geo Fencing, Trip Management, Fuel Consumption and Fuel Theft monitoring, Driving pattern monitoring, Driver Performance Management and Vehicle health monitoring aided by customized analytics reports and digital alerts. Tata Loyalty Program: Tata Delight for retail customers and Tata Emperor for key customers, this is a first ever Customer Loyalty Program in Commercial Vehicle Industry in the world. Tata Loyalty Program is through free automatic enrollment after vehicle purchase and has unique benefits like: Earning TATA points against all spends at the TATA Motors Dealers, TASS and Program Partners TATA Points redeemable against future spends at TATA Motors Dealers, TASS and Program Partners or as gifts Accidental & hospitalization benefit through an unnamed insurance policy for drivers linked to the vehicle Exclusive privileges for customers and their stakeholders (drivers, mechanics)

for retail customers and for key customers, this is a first ever Customer Loyalty Program in Commercial Vehicle Industry in the world. is through free automatic enrollment after vehicle purchase and has unique benefits like: Tata Prolife: Tata Prolife is a pioneering after-market product support initiative for TATA Motors’ customers. In this, the customer is provided with reconditioned aggregates in exchange of old aggregates subject to simple acceptance norms. Use of Prolife aggregate ensures OE like performance of the vehicle even after the first life cycle.

Tata Prolife is a pioneering after-market product support initiative for TATA Motors’ customers. In this, the customer is provided with reconditioned aggregates in exchange of old aggregates subject to simple acceptance norms. Use of Prolife aggregate ensures OE like performance of the vehicle even after the first life cycle. Tata Kavach: This programme provides an assured accident repair time to customers. The key feature of Tata Kavach is assured repair time of 15 days for accident repairs. If repairs are not completed within the assured time, a TGP coupon per day would be payable for certain types of vehicle models & repairs.

This programme provides an assured accident repair time to customers. The key feature of Tata Kavach is assured repair time of 15 days for accident repairs. If repairs are not completed within the assured time, a TGP coupon per day would be payable for certain types of vehicle models & repairs. Service Onsite: To meet tight project schedules, tippers are deployed on-site, which are away from town-based dealers or TASS, get on-site service through on-site packages.

To meet tight project schedules, tippers are deployed on-site, which are away from town-based dealers or TASS, get on-site service through on-site packages. Mobile Service Van: With this service, customers can avail quick services at their doorstep.

With this service, customers can avail quick services at their doorstep. Mobile Workshop & Container Workshops: 165+ Mobile Workshops and 360+ container workshops across India provide onsite service to vehicles, to save time and cost of repair.

